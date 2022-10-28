“The Hunt for Red October” at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies?

Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn and soda. All films are free and open to the public.

On Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will show “The Hunt For Red October.” This 1990 film is based on the popular Tom Clancy novel. This suspenseful motion picture follows Soviet submarine captain Marko

Ramius (Sean Connery) as he abandons his orders and heads for the east coast of the United States. Equipped with innovative stealth technology, Ramius’ submarine, “Red October,” is virtually invisible. In the meantime, the Navy searches for the rouge Russian sub while CIA agent Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin) works to determine Ramius’ motives. This thrilling movie is rated PG.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Tuesday – Thursday 9:00 am – 9:00 pm, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit our website at troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.