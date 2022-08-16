The ins and outs of Medicare and Medicaid

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging presents two 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshops on Tuesday, Aug. 30, online via Zoom. The cost is $40 for one workshop (with Continuing Education Units or CEUs), $70 for both workshops (with CEUs), or $20 for each workshop (without CEUs). Advance registration is requested by Aug. 27. More information and the registration form are available on our website, https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing [email protected]

Understanding Medicare – Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Presenter Paula Taliaferro, MGS, LSW, works part-time at the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging as an Outreach and Education Specialist. She is the developer of the “Aging in Ohio” course that is required of many professionals who work with older adults.

Participants will learn a basic overview of Medicare, updates to the program, different components of Medicare and an overview of larger issues surrounding the Medicare program.

Understanding Ohio Medicaid – Aug. 30, 1-4:15 p.m.

Presenter Allison Bielek, MS/AJS, is a Waiver Medicaid Supervisor at Montgomery County Department of Job and Family Services (MCDJFS) and has been with MCDJFS for 10 years.

Participants will learn what Medicaid services are available in Ohio, learn the different types of Medicaid and the eligibility factors for each category, understand the MyCare and Managed Care options and identify any issues that can help or hinder consumers in obtaining Medicaid services.

The Ohio Board of Nursing accepts events approved for counselors and social workers for continuing nursing education.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2 helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby Counties.