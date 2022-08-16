Covington Christian Church to host salad luncheon

COVINGTON — The Covington Christian Church’s women’s fellowship will hold a salad luncheon on the third Friday of each month through October this year.

The next salad luncheon will be Friday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until everything is gone. Enjoy their signature hot chicken salad and water chestnuts, along with a container of other various salads and a third container full of delicious desserts.

Participants can enter the drive-thru from the alley off Pearl Street next to the Covington Christian Church and the containers will be delivered to their cars. All meals are prepackaged and ready for pickup for a donation. There will be no special requests.

A limited number of meals will be prepared, so interested participants can stop by the church office to preorder and leave a donation by Thursday, Aug. 18. The church office is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any questions may be directed to the church office at 937-473-3443. The church is located at 115 N. Pearl St. in Covington.