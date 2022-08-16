Tipp City Schools modifies start date for first graders

TIPP CITY – Tipp City Schools Board of Education approved a change in schedule for first-grade students at Nevin Coppock Elementary School. Called Smart Start, the modified calendar allows for a one-on-one meet-the-teacher format.

Nevin Coppock Principal Galen Gingerich said, “We used this format out of necessity during COVID and found it to be a very positive experience for children and parents. My staff and I are happy to welcome our families in a more intimate setting.”

In place of a traditional open house, each child will be assigned a time to come in with parents or guardians to meet his/her teacher, see the classroom and complete several assessments.

This one-on-one time for parents and students “develops better relationship between home and school,” Gingerich added.

Parents can talk with the teacher in a quiet and private setting.

Parents can meet the office staff, pay school fees, and complete paperwork if necessary.

During the week of Aug. 15, first-grade teachers will contact families to set up a meet-the-teacher time.

On Aug. 25 and 26, students and parents will go to Nevin Coppock at the designated time to meet his/her teacher in a one-on-one setting. School supplies can be brought to school.

All first-grade students will start on Monday, Aug. 29. The doors open at 8:50 a.m. and school begins at 9:10 a.m. The child’s teacher will provide transportation details for bus riders.