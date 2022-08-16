Primary care physician joins Kettering Physician Network

TROY — Allyson Halderman, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, has joined Kettering Physician Network Primary Care in Troy. Halderman specializes in family medicine.

Halderman received a bachelor’s in biology from The Ohio State University and a doctorate in osteopathic medicine from the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her residency at Soin Medical Center.

Halderman’s office is located at 700 S. Stanfield Road in Troy. For more information, call 937-339-5355 or visit ketteringphysiciannetwork.org.