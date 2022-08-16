Mercy Health in Springfield to host speaker series discussing robotic surgery

SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health in Springfield recently announced that Dr. Jeffery Maendel will be speaking on the topics of hernias and robotic surgery in the August edition of the Mercy Health Speaker Series.

A hernia happens when an internal organ pushes through a weak spot in your muscle or tissue. Anything that causes an increase in abdominal pressure can be to blame for this, including obesity, lifting heavy objects, and persistent coughing or sneezing. Hernia repairs are common, with the Food and Drug Administration reporting more than one million being performed annually in the United States.

Maendel will go over hernias in more detail while also covering potential treatment options, including robotic surgery. This is a newer technique for repairing hernias, but there are many benefits. The surgeon uses a computer console to see a close-up view of the surgical site while operating robotic arms that have a greater range of motion than the human hand. Not only does this mean a smaller incision than what is needed for traditional surgery, but the surgeon can also maneuver instruments in a way that delivers the best surgical results, leading to less pain and a quicker recovery for patients.

The speaking event will take place on Aug. 30 from noon to 1 p.m. It will offer both online viewing via Zoom as well as in-person attendance in the exchange room at CoHatch the Market at 101 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield. If interested in attending, contact [email protected] to reserve your seat or to request the virtual link.