The Sale of Champions

Grand Champion Market Goat, shown by Katie Quinn, of Troy, daughter of Leo and Kriste Quinn, sold for $1,800 to Richard Booker.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat was shown by Paige Pence, of New Carlisle, daughter of Brent and Christine Pence, and sold for $7,000 to Friends of Paige Pence group.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, shown by Josie Mumford, of Covington, daughter of Zach and Amy Mumford, sold for $1,050 to Richard Price.

Grand Champion Pen of Two Market Lambs was shown by Jaime Maxson, of Conover, daughter of Rob and Tiffany Maxson, and sold for $1,500 to K & K Showstock.

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Two Market Lambs was shown by Kinsley Courtright, of Troy, daughter of Kyle Courtright and Sarah Sparks, and sold for $1,800 to Beckstrom Orthodontics.

Grand Champion Market Lamb was shown by Caleb Stone, of Troy, son of David and Missy Stone, and sold for $3,000 to Sidney Electric.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb was shown by Chloe Gump, of Fletcher, daughter of Kevin and Janet Gump, and sold for $3,000 to Hart’s Automotive Towing and Recovery.

Grand Champion Market Barrow was shown by Lydia Durst, of Casstown, daughter of AJ and Ashley Durst, and sold for $7,100 to a group including Data Roofing LLC., Dave Arbogast Group, Commissioner Wade Westfall, and others.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow was shown by Rhylee Eichhorn, of Troy, daughter of Rhyan and Alisha Eichhorn, and sold for $6,500 to a group including Culver’s, Miami Valley Insurance Company, Miami Valley Feed and Grain, Scott Investments, Buckeye State Mutual, Harts Automotive & Towing, Havenar Trucking, Buckeye Online Equipment, Lostcreek Memory Barn, and Ryan Havenar.

Supreme Grand Champion Dairy Cow was shown by Ella Hershberger, of Casstown, daughter of Jake and Alicia Hershberger, and sold for $2,500 to Excellence in Dentistry.

Reserve Grand ChampionDairy was shown by Chloe Shellenberger, of Pleasant Hill, daughter of Nick and Jennifer Shellenberger, and sold for $2,000 to Full Life Chiropractic.

Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Calf was shown by Isabella Batdorf, of Covington, daughter of Steve and Carla Batdorf, and sold for $3,600 to Stocker Fraley Funeral Home.

Reserve Grand Champion Diary Beef Feeder was shown by Ty Roeth, of Troy, son of Mark and Paula Roeth, and sold for $1,500 to Excellence in Dentistry and Rob and Jenny Sharp in memory of Hunter Sharp.

Grand Champion Market Dairy Steer was shown by Luke Jones, of West Milton, son of Beth and Chip Magoto, and sold for $1,700 to AKA Construction.

Reserve Grand ChampionMarket Dairy Beef was shown by Chloe Shellenberger, of Pleasant Hill, daughter of Nick and Jennifer Shellenberger, and sold for $1,600 to Team Johnson Farm.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer/Heifer was shown by Cora Moore, of Casstown, daughter of Ryan and Heather Moore, sold for $3,500 to Select-Arc Inc

Reserve Grand Champion Market Duck was shown by Madelyn Batdorf, and sold for $1,600 to Stocker Fraley Funeral Home.

Grand Champion Market Ducks were shown by Madelyn Batdorf, of Covington, daughter of Steve and Carla Batdorf, and sold for $9,100 to Stocker Fraley Funeral Home.

Grand Champion Market Turkey was shown by Charlotte Norman, of Troy, daughter of Neal and Brandy Norman, and sold for $1,200 to Congressman Mike Carey.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Turkey was shown by Samuel Shuman, of Troy, son of Andy and Jessica Shuman, and sold for $1,200 to Full Life Chiropractic.

Grand Champion Market Goose, shown by Lauryn Lammers, of New Carlisle, daughter of Ben and Tammy Lammers, sold for $1,250 to the Dave Arbogast Group.

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goose, shown by Caiden Hollingsworth, of Covington, son of Brittany Monnin sold for $600 to Scott Pence with Buckeye Online Equipment.

Grand Champion Pen of Two Market Rabbits was shown by Colin Tackett, of Pleasant Hill, son of Jane Jess and Charles Tackett, and sold for $3,300 to In Support of Colin Tackett.

Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Two Market Rabbits was shown by Kara Stephan, of Covington, daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan, and sold for $1,100 to the Team Johnson Farms.

Grand Champion Single Market Rabbit was shown by Colin Tackett, of Pleasant Hill, and sold for $1,000 to Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

Reserve Grand Champion Single Market Rabbit was shown by Kori Moore, of Covington, daughter of Jason and Betsie Moore, and sold for $1,500 to Beckstrom Orthodontics.

Grand Champion Market Goat was shown by Isaac Beal, of Conover, son of John and Melissa Beal, and sold for $6,650 to John Beal.