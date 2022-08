TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. Board is announcing a change of location for the Mayors’ Concert on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, due to impending adverse weather conditions.

The concert has been moved to the Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy. The Oakwood Brass, under the direction of Eric Knorr, will present a concert at 7 p.m. that will include a variety of music.

Because of the change of location, the Square will not be closed on Aug. 21.