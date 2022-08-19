Thursday Prep Sports Roundup

MIAMISBURG — The Troy boys golf team improved to 3-0 with a 167-262 win over West Carrollton Thursday at Pipestone Golf Course.

Piqua 177,

Xenia 206

XENIA — The Piqua boys golf team picked up a win WGC on Thursday.

Richard Price led Piqua with 42.

Other Piqua scores were Sabastian Karabinis 43, Hunter Steinke 45, Drew Hinkle 47 and Landon Lawson 52.

Piqua was coming off a 164-168 loss to Tippecanoe Wednesday at Echo Hills.

Will Riehle was match medalist for Tipp with 39.

Other Red Devil scores were Eli Voisard 40, Sean Nichols 41, Hayden Hiser 44, Owen Plieman 44 and Dylan Lawson 48.

Piqua scores were Price 40, Steinke 40, Karabinis 43, Hinkle 45, Spencer Ford 50 and Lawson 53.

Covington 178,

Lehman 184

SIDNEY — The Covington boys golf team improved to 5-0 with a road win at Shelby Oakes Golf Course Thursday.

Cameron Haines 42, Matt Dieperink 44, Sam Grabeman 45, Bryson Hite 47, Hunter Ray 48 and Connor Humphrey 48.

GIRLS

Tennis

Beavercreek B 5,

Lehman 0

BEAVERCREEK — The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team dropped a match Thursday.

“Even though we lost, big improvements for us tonight from a week ago when we lost to Carroll,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “It was our first match since then and we had a good week of practices.”

In singles, Lilly Williams lost to Abby Clary 6-3, 6-0; Sarah Lins lost to Senna Garges 7-5, 7-5 and Katie Huelskamp lost to Anjili Ramharakh 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Ashlyn Hamblin and Eliza Westerheiede lost to Caitlyn Russell and Sierra Lacey 6-1, 6-3 and Vivi Chen and Chelsea Mohler lost to Izzy Cline and Natalie Ritabaugh 6-2, 6-0.