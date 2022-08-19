Piqua Police Reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Aug. 1

CRIMINAL DAMAGE/MISCHIEF: At 10:56 a.m. at Commerce Dr., a subject stated his car was damaged by an unknown individual.

THEFT NOT IN PROGRESS: On Young St. at 4:39 p.m., officers received a report of a juvenile going through an unlocked vehicle. The juvenile subject took off on foot before officers arrived.

Aug. 2

ASSAULT: On Covington Ave. at 9: 48 p.m., officers received a report of an assault between subjects over a possible attempted bicycle theft. Both parties had different stories, and tehre were no independent witnesses.

Aug. 3

ASSIST SQUAD: Officers assisted the squad to Orr St. at 1:51 a.m. on a report of a subject overdosing and not breathing. Upon arrival, the squad was able to revive the subject. The subject was found to have an active warrant. Officers followed the subject to a nearby hospital. Tommy Powell, 54, of Piqua was arrested for failure to appear.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: At Ulbrich’s Market at 8:47 p.m., officers responded to a call from a refused caller reporting that an adult female was at a local store with two children and she appeared intoxicated.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers were dispatched to E. Greene St. at 8:58 p.m. on the report of an adult male waving around a large stick and causing a problem. James Wildenhaus, 61, of Sidney was arrested for disorderly conduct – fighting or threatening and criminal mischief.

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: On Linden Ave. at 10:34 p.m., officers responded to a call referencing a male subject trespassing and breaking a swing set. The male subject could not be located, and a warrant was issued.

CRASH WITH INJURY: At 11:55 p.m. on S. Main St., officers were dispatched for a vehicle that ran off the road and struck a culvert. The OH-1 was completed, photos were taken, and traffic citations were issued.

Aug. 4

CRIMINAL DAMAGE/MISCHIEF: A complainant from N. College St. advised officers at 2:12 p.m. that a windown in a door at the apartment building had been broken out. The apartment building had surveillance cameras and the juvenile male suspect was identified and charged with criminal damaging.

Aug. 5

TRESPASSING COMPLAINT: At 2:59 p.m. at the Comfort Inn, the business requested that a subject be removed from the location due to being intoxicated and causing issues.

Aug. 6

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: On Harrison St. and E. Greene St. at 11:23 a.m., officers responded to a call where a caller reported a male subject going door to door on a scooter claiming he was with a company and asking for money. Officers searched the area but could not locate the subject.

Aug. 7

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: At 2:40 a.m. on Concord Ave. and Dover Ave., a refused caller of an intoxicated male stumbling down teh middle of the street. The subject was located, found to be intoxicated, and could not take care of himself. Carles Smith, 35, of Piqua was arrested for disorderly conducted – intoxicated creating risk of harm.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/VEHICLE: At 3:48 a.m. at Hartzell, a vehicle was seen traveling at a high rate of speed. The male pulled into a parking lot and ran into a tree line to hide. The male subject was located and had an active Montgomery County warrant. Codey Sharp, 28, of Bradford was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and the out-of-county warrant. He was released to an Oakwood PD officer.

THEFT IN PROGRESS: At the Walmart at 12:33 p.m., a male was trespassed from all Walmart stores for shoplifting. Garrett Crank, 64, of Fairborn was arrested for theft and an out-of-county warrant.