Railroad crossings to be closed

TIPP CITY— CSX has just notfied Tipp City that they will be closing the railroad track crossings on Broadway Street, German Street and Dow Street for approximately three days during the week of Sept. 26, weather depending.

All three crossings will be closed at the same time to allow for the necessary repairs.

The city apologizes for any inconveniences CSX may cause and asks for your patience and understanding while CSX works on the crossings.

Contact the city of Tipp City at 937-667-6305 with any questions about the closure.