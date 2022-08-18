Miami County Fair ends with the Sales of Champions

By Haylee Pence

[email protected]

TROY – On the final day of the Miami County Fair, Junior Fair members who won Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion sold their animals at the Sale of Champions with the largest sale being $17,000.

The sale started with a pen of market chickens. Grand Champion Katie Quinn, of Troy, daughter of Leo and Kriste Quinn sold for $1,800 to Richard Booker. Reserve Grand Champion Josie Mumford, of Covington, daughter of Zach and Amy Mumford sold for $1,050 to Richard Price.

The market duck followed. Grand Champion Madelyn Batdorf, of Covington, daughter of Steve and Carla Batdorf, sold for $9,100 to Stocker Fraley Funeral Home. Reserve Grand Champion, Madelyn Batdorf, sold for $1,600 to Stocker Fraley Funeral Home.

Next, they sold the market turkeys. Grand Champion Charlotte Norman, of Troy, daughter of Neal and Brandy Norman, sold for $1,200 to Congressman Mike Carey. Reserve Grand Champion Samuel Shuman, of Troy, son of Andy and Jessica Shuman sold for $1,200 to Full Life Chiropractic.

Then, they sold the market geese. Grand Champion Lauryn Lammers, of New Carlisle, daughter of Ben and Tammy Lammers, sold for $1,250 to the Dave Arbogast Group. Reserve Grand Champion Caiden Hollingsworth, of Covington, son of Brittany Monnin sold for $600 to Scott Pence with Buckeye Online Equipment.

The pen of market rabbits followed. Grand Champion Colin Tackett, of Pleasant Hill, son of Jane Jess and Charles Tackett, sold for $3,300 to In Support of Colin Tackett. Reserve Grand Champion Kara Stephan, of Covington, daughter of Mike and Kia Stephan, sold for $1,100 to the Team Johnson Farms.

The single market rabbit sale was next. Grand Champion Colin Tackett, of Pleasant Hill, sold for $1,000 to Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. Reserve Grand Champion Kori Moore, of Covington, daughter of Jason and Betsie Moore, sold for $1,500 to Beckstrom Orthodontics.

Then, they sold the market goats. Grand Champion Isaac Beal, of Conover, son of John and Melissa Beal, sold for $6,650 to John Beal. Reserve Grand Champion Paige Pence, of New Carlisle, daughter of Brent and Christine Pence, sold for $7,000 to Friends of Paige Pence group.

The pen of market lambs was sold next. Grand Champion Jaime Maxson, of Conover, daughter of Rob and Tiffany Maxson, sold for $1,500 to K & K Showstock. Reserve Grand Champion Kinsley Courtright, of Troy, daughter of Kyle Courtright and Sarah Sparks, sold for $1,800 to Beckstrom Orthodontics.

The market lambs followed. Grand Champion Caleb Stone, of Troy, son of David and Missy Stone, sold for $3,000 to Sidney Electric. Reserve Grand Champion Chloe Gump, of Fletcher, daughter of Kevin and Janet Gump, sold for $3,000 to Hart’s Automotive Towing and Recovery.

Then, they sold the market barrows. Grand Champion Lydia Durst, of Casstown, daughter of AJ and Ashley Durst, sold for $7,100 to a group including Data Roofing LLC., Dave Arbogast Group, Commissioner Wade Westfall, and others. Reserve Grand Champion Rhylee Eichhorn, of Troy, daughter of Rhyan and Alisha Eichhorn, sold for $6,500 to a group including Culver’s, Miami Valley Insurance Company, Miami Valley Feed and Grain, Scott Investments, Buckeye State Mutual, Harts Automotive & Towing, Havenar Trucking, Buckeye Online Equipment, Lostcreek Memory Barn, and Ryan Havenar.

The dairy supreme champions were sold next. Grand Champion Ella Hershberger, of Casstown, daughter of Jake and Alicia Hershberger, sold for $2,500 to Excellence in Dentistry. Reserve Grand Champion Chloe Shellenberger, of Pleasant Hill, daughter of Nick and Jennifer Shellenberger, sold for $2,000 to Full Life Chiropractic.

The dairy feeders followed. Grand Champion Isabella Batdorf, of Covington, daughter of Steve and Carla Batdorf, sold for $3,600 to Stocker Fraley Funeral Home. Reserve Grand Champion Ty Roeth, of Troy, son of Mark and Paula Roeth, sold for $1,500 to Excellence in Dentistry and Rob and Jenny Sharp in memory of Hunter Sharp.

Then, they sold the market dairy steers. Grand Champion Luke Jones, of West Milton, son of Beth and Chip Magoto, sold for $1,700 to AKA Construction. Reserve Grand Champion Chloe Shellenberger, of Pleasant Hill, daughter of Nick and Jennifer Shellenberger, sold for $1,600 to Team Johnson Farm.

The final sale was the market steer/heifer. Grand Champion Brock Lyons, of Covington, son of Troy and Corinne Lyons, sold for $17,000 to a group including Jose and Judy Mendez, Miami Valley Feed and Grain, Havenar Trucking, Mike Havenar Auctioneer Service and Appraiser, Cross Wealth Strategies, Wishy Washy Car Wash, TC Holzen, and the Scoular Company. Reserve Grand Champion Cora Moore, of Casstown, daughter of Ryan and Heather Moore, sold for $3,500 to Select-Arc Inc