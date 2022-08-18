Troy-Hayner Cultural Center fall classes begin Sep. 6

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has announced fall classes will begin Sep. 6, 2022. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance – including our most popular ballet & ballroom dance classes, genealogy, computer technology, guitar, and several classes just for kids.

For more information about the fall classes and to register, visit our website at www.troyhayner.org or call the Hayner at 937-339-0457.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and gifts to the Friends of Hayner.