Musicians from across the country were on hand at Hobart Arena, in Troy, on Thursday, April 20, 2023, to take part in the 2023 World Guard International Championships (WGI). Officials said that 35 units were set to perform at Hobart Arena. Units could be found at various location around the area, including Piqua High School, Edison State Community College, and others as they got in last minute rehearsals for the championships.

