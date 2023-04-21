Thursday Baseball Roundup

PIQUA — The Piqua baseball team improved to 9-4 overall and 7-2 in the MVL with a 10-0 win over West Carrollton Thursday.

Mickey Anderson was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Peyton Offenbacher was 2-for-4 and Zane Pratt was 3-for-4.

Brady Ouhl and Owen Shawler both doubled.

Hunter Steinke and Pratt combined on a five-hitter, striking out nine.

Bethel 13,

Covington 3

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team opened a two-game lead in the TRC standings with a home win Thursday.

Luke Gray was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Colby Keiser was 2-for-3.

Anderson Mohler was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Noah McCann was 3-for-4 with a double.

Braylon Schroeder had two RBIs and Elijah Schroeder doubled.

Christian Barker and Jack Iseminger combined on a five-hitter, striking out one and walking two.

Tanner Palsgrove had two RBIs for Covington and Tyler Jay doubled.

Ashton Skaggs, Grant Blore and Michael Hagan combined on a 14-hitter, striking out one and walking four.

Troy Christian 9,

Milton-Union 7

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team used a seven-run fourth inning to take control in TRC action.

For Milton-Union, Nathan Morter Jr. was 4-for-4 with a double and Peyton Nichols was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Ben Schommer was 2-for-4.

Wyatt Kimmel, Morter Jr. and Nichols combined on an 11-hitter, striking out five and walking three.

Miami East 8,

Lehman Catholic 4

CASSTOWN — The Miami East baseball team picked up a TRC win at home Thursday.

Connor Apple and Michael Hohenstein were both 2-for-4 with a double and Vincent Crane was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.

Layton Hughes was 2-for-3 with a double, Wesley Nidzgorski had a double, Keidin Pratt was 2-for-4 and Michael Till was 2-for-3.

Luke Hammaker and Vincent Crane combined on a five-hitter, with 10 strikeouts and three walks.

Bradford 19,

Mississinawa Valley 1

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team cruised to a WOAC win Thursday.

Owen Canan was 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and four RBIs and Garrett Trevino was 3-for-4 with two doubles, one triple and five RBIs.

Hudson Hill had three RBIs and Colton Gambill doubled.

Tucker Miller was 2-for-2 with a triple and Landon Monnin was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Landon Wills pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

Newton 10,

TC North 6

LEWISBURG — The Newton baseball team picked up a road win in WOAC action.