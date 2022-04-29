Thursday Baseball Roundup

DAYTON — The Piqua baseball team rolled to a 12-1 win over Stebbins Thursday in MVL action.
Brady Ouhl was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Brayden Offenbacher had three RBIs and Mickey Anderson had two RBIs.
Owen Shawler was 2-for-2.
Anderson and Evan Hensler combined on a one-hitter, striking out five and walking one.
Troy Christian 8,
Miami East 4
TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team completed a sweep of the season series with Miami East and stayed perfect in TRC play at 10-0.
Ben Major was 2-for-3 and Matthew Major had a double.
Judah Simmons had three RBIs.
Lucas Day and Zane Harris combined on a five-hitter, striking out 12 and walking four.
Connor Apple was 2-for-4 for Miami East.
Ethan Howell and Nathan Woolley combined on a six-hitter, striking out six and walking six.
Milton 4,
Covington 0
COVINGTON — The Milton-Union baseball team blanked Covington in TRC action Thursday.
Peyton Nichols pitched a three-hitter, striking out six and walking two.
Nichols was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Zach Lovin 2-for-2 with a double.
Kody Nelson and Jacob Tipps combined on a six-hitter, striking out three and walking nine.
Riverside 5,
Lehman 3
DEGRAFF — The Lehman Catholic baseball team dropped a TRC road game Thursday.
JD Barhorst was 2-for-3 for the Cavaliers.
Seth Knapke, David Rossman and Ethan Stiver combined on a nine-hitter, striking out six and walking four.
Northridge 4,
Bethel 2
BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team dropped a TRC game Thursday.
Kyle Brueckman and Colby Keiser were both 2-for-4 at the plate.
Christian Barker was 2-for-2 and Luke Gray doubled.
Zach Goodman, Gabe Veldman and Brueckman combined on a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking three.
Dixie 5,
Bradford 3
NEW LEBANON — The Bradford baseball team lost a WOAC game on the road Thursday.
Landon Wills was 3-for-3 and Parker Davidson doubled.
Davidson and Keaton Mead combined on a four-hitter, striking out three and walking two.