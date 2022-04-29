Thursday Baseball Roundup

DAYTON — The Piqua baseball team rolled to a 12-1 win over Stebbins Thursday in MVL action.

Brady Ouhl was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

Brayden Offenbacher had three RBIs and Mickey Anderson had two RBIs.

Owen Shawler was 2-for-2.

Anderson and Evan Hensler combined on a one-hitter, striking out five and walking one.

Troy Christian 8,

Miami East 4

TROY — The Troy Christian baseball team completed a sweep of the season series with Miami East and stayed perfect in TRC play at 10-0.

Ben Major was 2-for-3 and Matthew Major had a double.

Judah Simmons had three RBIs.

Lucas Day and Zane Harris combined on a five-hitter, striking out 12 and walking four.

Connor Apple was 2-for-4 for Miami East.

Ethan Howell and Nathan Woolley combined on a six-hitter, striking out six and walking six.

Milton 4,

Covington 0

COVINGTON — The Milton-Union baseball team blanked Covington in TRC action Thursday.

Peyton Nichols pitched a three-hitter, striking out six and walking two.

Nichols was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Zach Lovin 2-for-2 with a double.

Kody Nelson and Jacob Tipps combined on a six-hitter, striking out three and walking nine.

Riverside 5,

Lehman 3

DEGRAFF — The Lehman Catholic baseball team dropped a TRC road game Thursday.

JD Barhorst was 2-for-3 for the Cavaliers.

Seth Knapke, David Rossman and Ethan Stiver combined on a nine-hitter, striking out six and walking four.

Northridge 4,

Bethel 2

BRANDT — The Bethel baseball team dropped a TRC game Thursday.

Kyle Brueckman and Colby Keiser were both 2-for-4 at the plate.

Christian Barker was 2-for-2 and Luke Gray doubled.

Zach Goodman, Gabe Veldman and Brueckman combined on a nine-hitter, striking out four and walking three.

Dixie 5,

Bradford 3

NEW LEBANON — The Bradford baseball team lost a WOAC game on the road Thursday.

Landon Wills was 3-for-3 and Parker Davidson doubled.

Davidson and Keaton Mead combined on a four-hitter, striking out three and walking two.