Thursday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team improved to 16-3 overall and 13-2 in the MVL with a 14-0 romp over Stebbins.

Lilly James was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.

Lilly Wick was 2-for-3 and Erin Bruce had a double and two RBIs.

Emma Setser added a double.

James pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.

Vandalia 15,

Piqua 9

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team lost to Vandalia-Butler for the second straight night.

Kenzi Anderson was 2-for-5 with a double and Reagan Tooopes was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Caylee Roe was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Brielle Penley added a double.

Julia Coppess struck out four and walked four on the mound.

Covington 10,

Milton 9

COVINGTON — The Covington softball team held on to remain unbeaten in TRC play.

Meg Rogers was 2-for-3 and Nigella Reck was 3-for-3 with two doubles.

Reaghan Lemp and Erika Gostomsky had two RBIs each.

Rogers and Reck combined to strikeout eight and walk three.

For Milton-Union, Jenna Booher was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Rhi Emmons was 3-for-3.

Taylor Falb was 2-for-4.

Carly Zimmer and Miley Jones combined on an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.

Bethel 15,

Belmont 0

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team cruised to a non-conference win.

Lilly Mihelcic had two RBIs and Courtney Eschete scored four runs.

Macy Hawk was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Mahailey Boksuntiea and Breanna Lewis both had three RBIs.

Adaline Etherington pitched a two-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two.

Riverside 3,

Lehman 1

DEGRAFF — The Lehman Catholic softball team suffered a road loss in TRC action Thursday.