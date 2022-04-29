Thursday Softball Roundup

TROY — The Troy softball team improved to 16-3 overall and 13-2 in the MVL with a 14-0 romp over Stebbins.
Lilly James was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs.
Lilly Wick was 2-for-3 and Erin Bruce had a double and two RBIs.
Emma Setser added a double.
James pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking two.
Vandalia 15,
Piqua 9
PIQUA — The Piqua softball team lost to Vandalia-Butler for the second straight night.
Kenzi Anderson was 2-for-5 with a double and Reagan Tooopes was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Caylee Roe was 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Brielle Penley added a double.
Julia Coppess struck out four and walked four on the mound.
Covington 10,
Milton 9
COVINGTON — The Covington softball team held on to remain unbeaten in TRC play.
Meg Rogers was 2-for-3 and Nigella Reck was 3-for-3 with two doubles.
Reaghan Lemp and Erika Gostomsky had two RBIs each.
Rogers and Reck combined to strikeout eight and walk three.
For Milton-Union, Jenna Booher was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Rhi Emmons was 3-for-3.
Taylor Falb was 2-for-4.
Carly Zimmer and Miley Jones combined on an eight-hitter, striking out eight and walking four.
Bethel 15,
Belmont 0
BRANDT — The Bethel softball team cruised to a non-conference win.
Lilly Mihelcic had two RBIs and Courtney Eschete scored four runs.
Macy Hawk was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Mahailey Boksuntiea and Breanna Lewis both had three RBIs.
Adaline Etherington pitched a two-hitter, striking out 13 and walking two.
Riverside 3,
Lehman 1
DEGRAFF — The Lehman Catholic softball team suffered a road loss in TRC action Thursday.