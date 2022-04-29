Thursday Tennis Roundup

TROY — The Troy boys tennis team swept Stebbins 5-0 Thursday.

In singles, Yasashi Masunaga won 6-0, 6-0; Henry Johnston won 6-1, 6-1 and Cam Lambardo won 6-4, 6-3.

In doubles, Michael Burns and Aiden Miller won 6-0, 6-1 and Leo Gluck and Troy Whitehead won by forfeit.

Lehman 3,

Milton 2

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic boys tennis team edged Milton-Union Thursday.

“Great bounce back win for our team tonight after the tough loss to Sidney last night,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Milton is a solid, well-coached team. Kevin Brackman has done a nice job with them.

“Ben Iddings is very good. Sammy (Gilardi) threw everything but the kitchen sink at him and he handled it with no problems. He is one of the best freshman around. Joe (Pannapara) and Brandon (Jones) were very solid at second and third singles and our first doubles team got very aggressive in a great come from behind win against a couple of good players with good groundstokes.”

In singles, Iddings defeated Gilardi 6-1, 6-1; Pannapara defeated Zeb Hines 6-4, 7-5 and Jones defeated Lukas Knight 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Lehman’s Brock Bostick and Josh George defeated Tyler Kress and Titus Copp 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 and Milton-Union’s Joel Benkert and Carter Berner defeated Logan Linson and Thomas White.