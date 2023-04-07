Thursday Baseball Roundup

COVINGTON — The Milton-Union baseball team knocked off Covington 3-0 Thursday in TRC action.
Nathan Morter Jr. pitched a one-hitter for the Bulldogs, striking out seven and walking one.
He helped himself at the plate with two RBIs.
Wyatt Kimmel and Ben Schommer were both 2-for-4 and Peyton Nichols was 2-for-4 with a double.
Casey Rench also had a double.
Tyler Jay and Troy Schmelzer combined on a seven-hitter for Covington, striking out 10 and walking three.
Lehman 4,
Riverside 2
DEGRAFF — The Lehman Catholic baseball team picked up a win on the road in TRC action.
The Cavaliers made the most of two hits and Ethan Stiver had two RBIs.
David Brunner and Seth Knapke combined on a four-hitter, striking out four and walking four.
Bradford 10,
TC North 0
BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team picked up a home win in WOAC action Thursday.
Tucker Miller had a double and two RBIs and Hudson Hill had two RBIs.
Landon Wills pitched a one-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.