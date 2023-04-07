Thursday Baseball Roundup

COVINGTON — The Milton-Union baseball team knocked off Covington 3-0 Thursday in TRC action.

Nathan Morter Jr. pitched a one-hitter for the Bulldogs, striking out seven and walking one.

He helped himself at the plate with two RBIs.

Wyatt Kimmel and Ben Schommer were both 2-for-4 and Peyton Nichols was 2-for-4 with a double.

Casey Rench also had a double.

Tyler Jay and Troy Schmelzer combined on a seven-hitter for Covington, striking out 10 and walking three.

Lehman 4,

Riverside 2

DEGRAFF — The Lehman Catholic baseball team picked up a win on the road in TRC action.

The Cavaliers made the most of two hits and Ethan Stiver had two RBIs.

David Brunner and Seth Knapke combined on a four-hitter, striking out four and walking four.

Bradford 10,

TC North 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team picked up a home win in WOAC action Thursday.

Tucker Miller had a double and two RBIs and Hudson Hill had two RBIs.

Landon Wills pitched a one-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.