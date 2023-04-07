Thursday Softball Roundup

TROY —The Troy softball team completed a season sweep of Xenia with a second 10-0 win this week.
Troy again allowed the Bucs just one hit.
Troy is 3-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVL.
Tippecanoe 7,
Piqua 4
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team completed a season sweep of Piqua Thursday in MVL action.
Milton-Union 9,
Covington 8
COVINGTON — In back-and-forth game, the Milton-Union softball team broke an 8-8 tie with a run in the seventh to get a win in TRC action.
Bella Brazina was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Raegan Fulton was 2-for-5 with a double and a home run and Mylee Jones was 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
Carly Zimmer was 2-for-5 and Sofia Elliott had a double.
Jones pitched an 11-hitter, striking out five and walking six.
Nigella Reck had a home run and two RBIs for Covington.
Maggie Anderson was 2-for-4 and Kamryn Davis had two RBIs.
Erika Gostomsky was 2-for-3 and Mara Newhouse was 3-for-4.
Karyanne Turner was 2-for-5.
Meg Rogers pitched a 15-hitter, striking out four and walking two.
Bethel 20,
Northridge 0
BRANDT — The Bethel softball team cruised to a TRC win Thursday.
Alyson Bird was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs.
Ryleigh Fisher was 2-for-4 and Paige Kearns was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.
Ellie Larkins had two RBIs and Layla Moore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Faith Moorefield was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Allie Sheen was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Adaline Etherington pitched a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.
Riverside 10,
Lehman 0
DEGRAFF — The Lehman Catholic softball team dropped a road game in TRC action.
Bradford 6,
TC North 0
BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team picked up a home win in WOAC action Thursday.