Thursday Softball Roundup

TROY —The Troy softball team completed a season sweep of Xenia with a second 10-0 win this week.

Troy again allowed the Bucs just one hit.

Troy is 3-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVL.

Tippecanoe 7,

Piqua 4

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe softball team completed a season sweep of Piqua Thursday in MVL action.

Milton-Union 9,

Covington 8

COVINGTON — In back-and-forth game, the Milton-Union softball team broke an 8-8 tie with a run in the seventh to get a win in TRC action.

Bella Brazina was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Raegan Fulton was 2-for-5 with a double and a home run and Mylee Jones was 2-for-5 with three RBIs.

Carly Zimmer was 2-for-5 and Sofia Elliott had a double.

Jones pitched an 11-hitter, striking out five and walking six.

Nigella Reck had a home run and two RBIs for Covington.

Maggie Anderson was 2-for-4 and Kamryn Davis had two RBIs.

Erika Gostomsky was 2-for-3 and Mara Newhouse was 3-for-4.

Karyanne Turner was 2-for-5.

Meg Rogers pitched a 15-hitter, striking out four and walking two.

Bethel 20,

Northridge 0

BRANDT — The Bethel softball team cruised to a TRC win Thursday.

Alyson Bird was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs.

Ryleigh Fisher was 2-for-4 and Paige Kearns was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Ellie Larkins had two RBIs and Layla Moore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Faith Moorefield was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Allie Sheen was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Adaline Etherington pitched a two-hitter, striking out eight and walking one.

Riverside 10,

Lehman 0

DEGRAFF — The Lehman Catholic softball team dropped a road game in TRC action.

Bradford 6,

TC North 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team picked up a home win in WOAC action Thursday.