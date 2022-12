Thursday Bowling Roundup

VERSAILLES — The Troy boys bowling team won a thriller Thursday, edging Versailles 2,194-2,190 in non-conference action.

Bryce Massingill rolled games of 180 and 212 and Kyle Wickman added games of 192 and 189.

Ethan Blanchard had games of 175 and 186 and Logan Smith rolled games of 171 and 189.

Carson Helman added games of 153 and 169.

Troy then rolled baker games of 197 and 181 to secure the four-pin win.

Piqua 2,067,

Northeastern 1,772

PIQUA — The Piqua boys bowling team picked up a non-conference win Thursday.

Collin Snyder led the Indians, rolling games of 202 and 201 for a 403 series.

Brayden Soliday rolled games of 173 and 215 and Austyn Potter had games of 208 and 168.

Dylan Jenkins rolled games of 187 and 132 and Connor Bollinger had games of 111 and 142.

Piqua had baker games of 173 and 148.

Stebbins 2,164,

Tippecanoe 2,032

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe boys bowling teams dropped a MVL match Thursday night.

Brenden Blacketer rolled games of 191 and 222 for a 413 series and Scott Lohnes had games of 208 and 198 for a 406 series.

Dillen Swartz rolled games of 145 and 225 and Zach Clune rolled duplicate 153 games.

Cameron Hunt had a 146 and Hayden Sherwood added a 90 game.

Tipp rolled baker games of 178 and 123.

GIRLS

Versailles 2,033,

Troy 1.948

VERSAILLES — The Troy girls bowling team dropped a non-conference match Thursday.

Aiyana Godwin led Troy with games of 151 and 202 and Kiandra Smith rolled games of 191 and 148.

Chloe Steiner rolled games of 177 and 105 and Libby Burghardt had games of 158 and 149.

Kristin Sedam added games of 131 and 140.

Troy had baker games of 193 and 153.

Piqua 1,664,

Northeastern 1,322

PIQUA — The Piqua girls bowling team won a non-conference match at home.

Kiya Treon led Piqua with games of 133 and 234 and Katelyn Brown added games of 98 and 176.

Allison Hicks rolled duplicate 129 games and Miranda Sweetman had games of 135 and 117.

Diya Patel rolled a 127 game and Kaylee Elyet added a 97 game.

Piqua had baker games of 159 and 130.