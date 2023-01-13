Thursday Bowling Roundup

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team dropped a match with West Carrollton 2,062-1,766 Thursday.

Tipp is 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the MVL.

Dillen Swartz led the Red Devils with games of 139 and 194.

Cameron Hunt had games of 166 and 144 and Zach Clune had games of 127 and 169.

Brenden Blacketer rolled games of 114 and 134 and Noah Johnson added games of 112 and 125.

Tipp rolled baker games of 160 and 182.

Piqua 2,228,

Newton 1,911

PIQUA — The Piqua boys bowling team improved to 8-1 with a win at Breakpoint Entertainment Thursday.

Collin Snyder rolled games of 225 and 253 for a 478 series for the Indians.

Brayden Soliday rolled games of 215 and 185 for a 400 series and Austyn Potter had games of 165 and 201.

Dylan Jenkins rolled games of 155 ad 188 and Connor Bollinger added games of 162 and 126.

Piqua had baker games of 171 and 182,

Dalton Trucksis led Newton with games of 176 and 214.

Blake Reish rolled games of 176 and 178 and Alex Hartman had games of 134 and 199.

Grayden Stocker rolled games of 137 and 114, Razz Garber rolled a 131 and Grant Avey added a 129.

Newton had baker games of 138 and 185.

GIRLS

Troy 2,214

Beavercreek 2,114

TROY — The Troy girls bowling team improved to 7-4 overall and 3-1 in the MVL with a win Thursday night.

Kiandra Smith led Troy with games of 211 and 201 for a 412 series.

Libby Burghardt rolled games of 174 and 211 and Aiyana Godwin had games of 180 and 162.

Chloe Steiner rolled games of 155 and 169, Kayanna Bidle had a 192 and Kristin Sedam added a 120.

Troy had baker games of 207 and 232.

Tippecanoe 1,536,

West Carrollton 1,247

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the MVL.

Isabeall Janney led Tipp with games of 125 and 170.

Emily Von Krosigk rolled games of 133 and 155 and Julian Arblaster had games of 103 and 115.

Reganne Dilbone rolled a 160, Jocelyn Gold had a 112 and Marissa Hollen added a 93.

Tipp had duplicate baker games of 130.

Piqua 1,575,

Newton 1,406

PIQUA — The Piqua girls bowling tema improved to 7-2 with a win at Breakpoint Entertainment Thursday.

Katelyn Brown led Piqua with games of 171 and 135, while Kiya Treon had games of 169 and 107.

Allison Hicks rolled games of 134 and 115 and Miranda Sweetman had games of 116 and 125.

Kaylee Eleyet rolled a 112 game and Diya Patel had a 102 game.

Piqua had baker games of 160 and 129.

Alyssa Hampton led Newton with games of 104 and 166.

Gisele Michaels rolled games of 138 and 125 and Haley Caldwell had games of 131 and 102.

Marissa Schleintz had games of 94 and 117 and Rachel Hix had games of 92 and 110.

Newton had baker games of 122 and 105.