Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup

TROY — The Milton-Union girls basketball used a fast start and held on at the end for a 45-40 victory over Troy Christian Thursday in Three Rivers Conference action.

Milton improved to 12-3 overall and 7-2 in the TRC with the win, while Troy Christian dropped to 4-9 overall and 2-7 in the TRC.

The Bulldogs used their defense to jump out to a 16-2 lead in the early going.

Kearsyn Robison hit a 3-pointer to open the game’s scoring and Ava Berberich had five points and Jenna Brumbaugh and Rachel Jacobs had four points each during the run, mostly off steals and scoring in transition.

Troy Christian would answer with eight straight points.

Jocey Hill and Riley Orange hit 3-pointers for the Eagles, while Brooklyn Lavy had a basket.

The Eagles be within 21-13 after the first quarter and continue to battle back.

Reign Wilkens scored late in the second quarter to get Troy Christian within 29-26 midway through the third quarter, before Milton opened the lead back up to 36-28 at quarter’s end on a basket by Kate Copp.

Three-pointers by Wilkens and Orange and two free throws by Hill got the Eagles within 42-20 with 1:22 to go, but Milton was able to hit three of four free throws to put the game away.

Jenna Brumbaugh led Milton-Union with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals and Jacobs had 12 points, 15 rebounds, two blocked shots and three steals.

Berberich had nine points, three steals and two blocked shots, Robison had seven points and five rebounds and Shannon Brumbaugh pulled down five rebounds.

Orange scored 11 points for the Eagles and Kathryn Johnson had eight points and six rebounds.

Hill scored eight points and Wilkens had seven points and had four steals.

Lavy had five points and 10 rebounds and Hope Carroll grabbed six rebounds.

Bethel 57,

Covington 34

BRANDT — The Bethel girls basketball team remained unbeaten in TRC play with a win at home Thursday night.

Bethel improved to 11-3 overall and 8-0 in the TRC, while Covington dropped to 9-6 overall and 6-2 in the TRC.

Bethel led 19-9, 30-11 and 44-24 at the quarter breaks.

Kerigan Calhoun led the Bees with 21 points.

Karley Moore scored 18 points and Rhyan Reittinger added eight points.

Miami East 48,

Lehman 18

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team picked up a home win in TRC action.

The Vikings improved to 13-4 overall and 8-2 in the TRC, while Lehman dropped to 2-11 overall and 0-8 in the TRC.

TC North 50,

Newton 36

LEWISBURG — The Newton girls basketball team couldn’t recover from an early 17-0 deficit on the road in WOAC action.

Newton dropped to 7-8 overall and 4-4 in the WOAC.

The Indians trailed 17-3, 25-12 and 40-23 at the quarter breaks.

Reese Hess scored 13 points and Payton Nicholas added eight points.

Miss. Valley 56,

Bradford 13

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball team dropped a home game in WOAC action.

Bradford is 0-14 overall and 0-7 in the WOAC action.

Isabella Hamilton led Bradford with nine points and eight rebounds.

Brooklyn Crickmore grabbed seven rebounds.

