Thursday Bowling Roundup

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy boys bowling team defeated Stebbins 2,482-2,093 Thursday at Beaver-Vu.

The Trojans stayed in front in the MVL Miami Division with a record of 13-2 overall and 13-2 in the MVL.

Bryce Massingill led the Trojans with games of 235 and 216 for a 451 series.

Kyle Wickman bowled games of 253 and 196 for a 449 series and Cooper Steiner had games of 223 and 194 for a 407 series.

Cooper Gerlach rolled a 203 game, Ethan Blanchard bowled a 179, Ryan Kaiser had a 178 and Rusty Kinstle added a 176.

Troy had baker games of 243 and 196.

Fairborn 2,287,

Tippecanoe 1,801

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team dropped to 8-10 overall and 6-9 in the MVL.

Hunter Herzog bowled games of 192 and 190 and Scott Lohnes rolled games of 152 and 148.

Conner Demange had games of 146 and 151 and Hayden Sherwood rolled games of 148 and 141.

Lukas Heitbrink added games of 130 and 118.

Tipp had baker games of 141 and 144.

GIRLS

Troy 2,150,

Stebbins 1,011

BEAVERCREEK — The Troy girls bowling team maintained a share of the MVL lead with a win at Beaver-Vu Thursday.

Troy is 14-1 overall and 14-1 in the MVL.

Libby Burghardt led Troy with games of 222 and 161 and Aiyana Godwin had games of 202 and 179.

Kristin Sedam bowled games of 158 and 172 and McKinlee Gambrell rolled games of 125 and 192.

Baylie Massingill bowled a 188 anf Kiandra Smith added a 153.

Troy had baker games of 208 and 190.

Tippecanoe 1.814,

Fairborn 1,683

FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team improved to 10-8 overall and 9-6 in the MVL Thursday night.

Jocelyn Gold led Tipp with games of 191 and 161.

Morgan Wolbers had duplicate 165 games and Alyssa Lundsford rolled games of 146 and 168.

Isabella Reynolds bowled a 148, Brynna Sears had a 107, Marissa Hollen rolled a 103 and Mary McCormick added a 102.

Tipp had baker games of 167 and 191.