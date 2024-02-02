Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup

Milton-Union’s Jenna Brumbaugh flies down the floor as Bethel’s Emma Evans gives chase Thursday night at Milton-Union High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bethel’s Isabell Halleg throws a pass against Milton-Union Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Ava Berberich reaches for the ball against Bethel’s Zoie Drummond. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Bethel’s Annabelle Adams dribbles the ball Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Milton-Union’s Kate Copp makes a move against Bethel’s Madi Halfhill. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team improved to 16-4 on the season and 8-4 in the TRC with a 63-38 win over Bethel Thursday at Milton-Union High School.

The Bees dropped to 2-17 overall and 1-11 in the TRC.

Milton led 23-11, 35-15 and 51-26 at the quarter breaks.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists and five steals and Shannon Brumbaugh had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Ava Berberich had 12 points and three assists and Kenzie Shortridge scored five points.

Kate Copp added five steals.

Emma Evans and Madi Halfhill had seven points each for Bethel and Kaylee Wilson scored six points.

Covington 46,

Lehman Catholic 31

SIDNEY — The Covington girls basketball team improved to 16-4 overall and 11-1 in the TRC with a road win Thursday night.

Lehman dropped to 7-12 overall and 2-10 in the TRC.

The Buccs led 15-8, 26-18 and 39-26 at the quarter breaks.

Miami East 48,

Riverside 12

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team improved to 20-0 overall and 12-0 in the TRC with a home win Thursday night.

The Vikings led 13-1, 31-5 and 43-8 at the quarter breaks.

Northridge 44,

Troy Christian 33

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team dropped to 9-10 overall and 3-9 in the TRC with a loss at the Eagles Nest Thursday night.

The Eagles trailed 13-8, 24-12 and 30-14 at the quarter breaks.

Preble Shawnee 42,

Newton 40

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team dropped a close game at home in WOAC action Thursday night.

The Indians are 9-10 overall and 5-5 in the WOAC.

Newton led 12-10 after one quarter and 21-20 at halftime.

The game was tied 32-32 after three quarters.

Brooke Hines scored 12 points to lead the Indians.

Felicity Harbour scored eight points and Mya Denlinger added six points.

Tri-Village 77,

Bradford 24

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball team dropped a WOAC game at home Thursday night.

The Railroaders are 3-15 overall and 3-7 in the WOAC.

Bradford trailed 23-4, 44-7 and 63-16 at the quarter breaks.

Ryleigh Dotson led Bradford with nine points and Lilly Canan scored eight points.

Brooklyn Crickmore pulled down eight rebounds and Megan Wood dished out five assists.