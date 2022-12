Thursday Bowling Roundup

CENTERVILLE — The Troy boys bowling team dropped a match to Miamisburg 2,448-2,234 Thursday at Poelking South Lanes.

Bryce Massingill rolled games of 203 and 225 for a 428 series, while Kyle Wickman rolled games of 172 and 221.

Ryan Kaiser had games of 193 and 199 and Carson Helman rolled games of 169 and 174.

Logan Smith had a 167 game and Ethan Blanchard rolled a 130 game.

Troy had baker games of 197 and 184.

Tippecanoe 1,824

Newton 1,746

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe bowling team won a match at Marian Lanes Thursday night.

Alex Harman led Newton with games of 210 and 131 and Dalton Trucksis rolled games of 133 and 199.

Blake Reish had games of 158 and 159.

GIRLS

Troy 2,037

Miamisburg 1,904

CENTERVILLE — The Troy girls bowling team improved to 2-0 with a win at Poelking South Lanes.

Kiandra Smith rolled games of 203 and 209 for a 412 series to lead the Trojans.

Kristin Sedam had games of 187 and 169 and Libby Burghardt had games of 157 and 198.

Aiyana Godwin rolled games of 134 and 166 and Chloe Steiner had games of 147 and 126.

Troy rolled baker games of 162 and 179.

Tippecanoe 1,468,

Newton 1,379

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team got a win over Newton Thursday at Marian Lanes.

Alyssa Hampton led Newton with games of 209 and 135.

Gisele Michaels had games of 92 and 118 and Rachel Hix had games of 99 and 106.