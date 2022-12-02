Thursday Prep Girls Basketball Roundup

COVINGTON — In an early season matchup of the two teams that shared the TRC title a year ago, Bethel used a 23-1 run in the middle of the game to open a big lead and defeat Covington 62-42.

The Bees improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the TRC, while Covington dropped to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the TRC.

Seven first quarter points by Kerigan Calhoun helped Bethel open a 15-10 lead after one quarter, but Gracie Anderson kept Covington in it with eight points of her own.

After a basket by Maggie Anderson early in the second quarter, Covington trailed just 16-13.

But, Bethel would finish the half on an 18-1 run.

Calhoun would score five points in the run, Moore and Isabella Halleg scored four points each and Emma Evans had a basket.

Rhyan Reittinger capped the half with a 3-pointer from almost mid-court to make it 34-14 at the break.

Bethel would open the second half with the first five points — all my Moore — to make it 39-14 and Covington was never able to recovery.

The Bees led 50-28 after three quarters and finished off the win.

Calhoun scored 18 points to lead Bethel, while Moore added 16 points and Reittinger scored eight.

Maddie Montgomery and Halleg both scored six points.

Maggie Anderson led Covington with 16 points and Gracie Anderson added 12 points.

Milton-Union 50,

Troy Christian 30

TROY — The Milton-Union girls basketball team improved to 3-0 overall, winning its TRC opener on the road at the Eagles Nest Thursday night.

Troy Christian dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the TRC.

It was an even matchup for two quarters.

Troy Christian led 9-8 after one quarter and Milton took a 20-19 lead at the break.

But, the Bulldogs used a 12-1 advantage in the third quarter to take a 32-20 lead and outscored Troy Christian 30-11 in the second half.

Rachel Jacobs had a huge game for the Bulldogs with 23 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

Ava Berberich added 12 points, four assists and four steals and Jenna Brumbaugh had seven points and six steals.

Kearsyn Robison added five points, three steals and three assists, as Milton recorded 21 steals in the game.

Miami East 54,

Lehman 22

SIDNEY — The Miami East girls basketball team got a road win in TRC action Thursday night.

East led 18-8, 28-15 and 37-18 at the quarter breaks.

The Vikings improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the TRC and Lehman dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the TRC.

Newton 39,

TV South 38

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Newton girls basketball team held off a fierce rally in the second half to improve to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the WOAC.

The Indians led 11-3 after one quarter, 22-10 at halftime and 33-26 after three quarters.

But, with the game tied 38-38 in the closing seconds, Layla VanCulin was cutting towards the basket and Reese Hess found her.

VanCulin was fouled and hit the first free throw and Reese Hess grabbed the rebound on the second free throw to seal the win.

Hess lead the team with 10 points and Payton Nicholas hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with eight points.

Brooke Hines scored seven and Emma Szakal added six points.

National Trail 48,

Bradford 13

BRADFORD — The Bradford girls basketball team dropped a home game in WOAC action Thursday night.

The Railroaders trailed 9-3, 19-8 and 35-9 at the quarter breaks.

Bradford is 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the WOAC.

