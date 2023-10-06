Thursday Boys Soccer Roundup

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team got a 3-0 win over Miamisburg in Tipp City Park Thursday night.

Carson King had two goals and Landon Haas had one goal and one assist.

Michael Jergens had 6 saves in goal.

Troy Christian 9,

Lehman 0

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team stayed unbeaten in TRC play with a home win Thursday.

Alex Free had three goals and two assists and Marek Bollinger had two goals and one assist.

Parker Penrod had one goal and three assists and Mikey Berner, Landon Misirian and Brayden Sawyer had one goal each.

Austen Taylor had two assists and Noah Zeman had one assist.

Karter Denson had one save in goal.

Bethel 3,

Miami East 2

CASSTOWN — The Bethel boys soccer team got a road win in TRC action Thursday.

“Great match at Miami East,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “It was a back and forth affair that produced a 2-2 game at halftime.”

David Kasimov found Ethan Tallmadge for the winning goal.

“It typified the unselfish play we possessed tonight in the win,” Hamlin said. “That was probably the best game we played this season because we were very in sync with each other and distributed the ball well. We made some great decisions with the ball. Just great teamwork tonight.”

Tallmadge finished with two goals and Kam Etmans had one goal.

Nick Falkenstein and Kasimov had one assist each.

Jack Hamaker and Jacob Marker had the goals for Miami East.

Luke Haymaker and Nick Martel had one assist each.

Devin Abshire had eight saves in goal.