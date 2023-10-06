Thursday Girls Sports Roundup

Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Josie Kleinhenz goes up for a kill Thursday night against West Carrollton at the Trojan Activity Center. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Maddy Williams goes for a dig as Lauren Koesters backs up the play. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Lauren Koesters handles serve receive as Ella Thacker looks on. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

XENIA — The Tippecanoe girls golf team advanced on to next Thursday’s D-I district tournament with a fourth-place finish in the D-I sectional at WGC.

The Red Devils carded a 370 total.

Tippecanoe scores were Olivia Kruesch 90, Katelin Smith 91, Ava Hanrahan 94, Ella Berning 95, Abigail Poston 96.

Piqua finished 11th with a 421 total.

Indian scores included Aubree Carroll 97, Izzy Thoma 102, Jenna Snyder 107, Emery Kuhlman 115 and Kaylie Hittle 119.

Troy finished 15th with a 437 total.

Trojan scores included Morgan Maxwell 105, Faith Overholser 109, Logan Stanton 111, Myah Biterno 112 and Jacy King 114.

VOLLEYBALL

Troy 3,

W, Carrollton 1

TROY — The Troy volleyball team recovered from a slow start to celebrate Senior Night with a 22-25, 25-10, 25-19, 25-20 win in MVL action.

Maddy Williams had eight kills, three aces and 13 digs and Josie Kleinhenz had five kills, three aces and five digs.

Julia Kimer had five kills, 15 assists, four aces and five digs and Kayla Huber had 17 assists, three aces and five digs.

Cema Rajab had 11 aces and eight digs and Lauren Koesters led the defense with 20 digs.

Covington 3,

Lehman 1

SIDNEY — For the second time in two weeks, the Covington volleyball team handed a TRC leader a loss Thursday night.

The Buccs knocked off Lehman Catholic 16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21.

Lehman and Miami East are now 10-2 in conference play.

Bethel and Covington are a game back at 9-3.

For Covington, Carlie Besecker filled out the stat sheet with 16 kills, three blocks, three aces and 20 digs and Addison Ventura had 14 kills and 10 digs.

Kearsten Wiggins had six kills and six digs and Dakohta Kenworthy had five kills and six digs.

Taylor Kirker had 40 assists and 33 digs and Ramse Vanderhorst had 15 digs.

Jayda McClure added 14 digs.

For Lehman, Taylor Geise had 17 kills and 19 digs and Marissa Corner had 12 kills, six aces and 10 digs.

Kailee Rank had nine kills and 10 digs, Layla Platfoot had six kills and Madison Rank had 39 assists, three aces and seven digs.

Ashlyn Geise had 10 digs and Miley Heffelfinger had five digs.

Bethel 3,

Milton-Union 0

WEST MILTON — The Bethel volleyball team stayed one game back in the TRC standings with a 25-19, 25-23, 25-16 win Thursday.

For Bethel, Karlee Plozay had 20 kills and nine digs and Gabi McMahan had seven kills, 20 assists and 12 digs.

Annabelle Adams added five kills, Kyra Clawson had six assists and Claire Bailey had five assists, three aces and 12 digs.

Addison Boggs had three aces and Layla Moore had six digs.

Troy Christian 3,

Northridge 0

DAYTON — The Troy Christian volleyball team got a 25-15, 25-19, 25-14 win Thursday in TRC action.

Newton 3,

National Trail 0

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team picked up a WOAC win Thursday 25-23, 26-24, 25-10.

Sienna Montgomery had 11 kills and Bella Hall added eight kills and five aces.

Olivia Rapp had 12 kills and Ava Rapp had five kills.

Kylie Velkof dished out 14 assists and Makenna Kesling had 12 assists.

Dixie 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team dropped a WOAC match 25-12, 25-15, 25-17 Thursday.

Vivian Harleman had five kills and nine digs and Kendall Weldy had five assists and six digs.

Faith Gray had four aces and six digs and Chloe Hocker had six digs.

Savannah Lingo added five digs.

SOCCER

Newton 2,

TV South 0

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Reese Hess scored both goals as the Newton girls soccer team got a road win in WOAC action Thursday.

Mia Szakal and Madie Walters had the assists.

Breanna Ingle had eight saves in goal.