Thursday Boys Soccer Roundup

TROY — Troy sophomore forward Bradyn Dillow had a half to remember Thursday night at Troy Memorial Stadium, propelling the Trojans into a D-I district semifinal Monday night at Centerville.

The Trojans improved to 15-3-1 with a 2-1 win over Northmont — with both goals being scored by Dillow.

Troy, the fifth seed, will play second seed Springboro at 7 p.m. Monday at Centerville.

With 25 minutes to go in the opening half, Northmont’s Christian Moncrief had headed a corner kick into the goal to give Northmont a 1-0 lead.

It was still that way with 25 minutes to go when Troy had a corner kick.

Northmont deflected the ball outside the box, but Dillow fired a shot into the goal seconds later to tie the game 1-1.

He would later add the game-winning goal and freshman Aiden Hickernell had an assist for the Trojans.

Samuel Westfall had 11 saves in goal for Troy.

Tippecanoe 10.

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — The Red Devils cruised into Monday’s D-II district semifinal with a shutout of Greenville.

Tipp, 16-2-0 and the second seed, will play third seed Bethel at 7 p.m. Monday at Carroll High School.

Caleb Ransom had a hat trick for Tipp Thursday night with three goals.

Landon Haas had one goal and three assists, AJ Jergens and Dominic Nielson both had one goal and one assist and Levi Baileys, Carson King, Dominic Mendiola and James Miller had one goal each.

Mason Harding and Evan McIntyre each had one assist.

Bethel 4,

Brookville 2

TIPP CITY — Jace Houck did all the scoring as the Bethel boys soccer teams advanced to Monday’s district semifinal at Carroll against Tippecanoe.

The Bees improved to 13-3-3 as Houck scored four goals.

Kyle Brueckman had three assists and Ethan Tallmadge added one assist.

Noah McCann had four saves in goal.

“We were not as sharp tonight as we were Monday night,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We left some easy goal opportunities sitting right on the doorstep early in the match. That could have really changed the complexion of the game.”

It was Bethel’s second win over Brookville in 10 days.

“It is hard to play against a team that you just beat,” Hamlin said. “Brookville sat in and looked for that counter. We were not as patient tonight and that played right into their hands. However, in the end I am proud of the team for manufacturing the victory and living to play another day.”

Aiden Metcalf and Dom King had the Brookville goals and Braden Chambers and Roman Whorton had the assists.

Troy Christian 13,

Madison 1

TROY — The Troy Christian boys soccer team cruised into the D-III district semifinals.

The Eagles, 11-6-2 and the fourth seed will play ninth seed Jackson Center at 7 p.m. Monday at Newton High School.

James Swarts had four goals and Frank Rupnik added three goals.

Evan Murphy had one goal and dished out five assists and Noah Zeman had two goals and one assist.

Miles Gordon had one goal and two assists and Aidan Barnishin and Braden Chambers had one goal and one assist each.

Mason Hagstrong had two assists and Landon Misirian had one assist.

Miami East 6,

Northeastern 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys soccer team advanced to the D-III district finals with a shutout.

The Vikings, 13-2-2 and the third seed will play fifth seed Dayton Christian at 7 p.m. Monday at Eaton High School.

Emmanuel Chr. 6,

Newton 0

XENIA — The Newton boys soccer team had its season come to an end Monday night.

The Indians lost 6-0 to Emmanuel Christian and finish the season with an 8-7-2 record.

