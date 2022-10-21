Thursday Volleyball Roundup

VANDALIA — The Piqua volleyball team had its season end Thursday night in Vandalia D-I sectional action at the SAC.

The Indians lost to top seed Centerville 25-12, 25-7, 25-19.

Piqua finished the season with a 3-21 record.

Tippecanoe 3,

Urbana 0

NEW CARLISLE — The Tippecanoe volleyball team advanced to the district semifinals with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-12 win Thursday night in Tecumseh D-II sectional action.

Tipp, 23-1 and the top seed, will play second seed Ben Logan at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the district semifinal.

“It came down to us starting slow due to several hitting errors at the start and eventually settling down,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We played great defense, moving the ball around to all of our attackers and eliminating errors (only one in the second set). I loved our energy and no quit approach.”

Alex Voisard had 10 kills and Alexa Mader had six kills and two blocks.

Olivia Gustavson and Savy Dean both had five kills.

Emily Aselage served three aces, Hannah Wildermuth dished out 25 assists and Ellie McCormick added eight assists.

Covington 3,

Botkins 0

ARCANUM — The Covington volleyball team advanced to a D-IV district final with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-10 win over Botkins Thursday in Arcanum D-IV sectional action.

Covington, 16-8 and the fifth seed, will play eighth seed Fairlawn at 7 p.m. Monday.

Abby Reynolds had 15 kills and Carlie Besecker added eight kills, five digs and three aces.

Nigella Reck had seven kills and 11 digs and Hailey Naff had seven kills.

Taylor Kirker had 36 assists and 10 digs and Lauren York had 15 digs.

Kearsten Wiggins had 11 digs and Reaghan Lemp added six digs.