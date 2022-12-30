Thursday/Friday Basketball Roundup

PIQUA — The Troy Christian boys basketball team cruised to a 68-29 win over Newton in the consolation game of the WPTW Holiday Classic Thursday at Garbry Gymnasium.

The Eagles used 13 3-pointers to improve to 6-3 on the season, while Newton dropped to 3-7.

Troy Christian hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter to jump out to a 16-7 lead and increased it to 37-12 at halftime and 58-23 after three quarters.

Parker Penrod, who was named to the all-tournament team, led Troy Christian with 19 points.

Kyle Sebor scored 18 points on six 3-pointers and Frank Rupnik added 10 points.

Christian Brusman and Alex Free added six points each.

Hudson Montgomery led Newton with 11 points and Harold Oburn — who was named to the all-tournament team — added seven points.

Russia 72,

Bradford 24

COVINGTON — The Bradford boys basketball team dropped to 7-2 with a loss to Russia in Covington holiday tournament championship game.

Russia led 22-4, 42-13 and 60-19 at the quarter breaks.

Covington 72,

Northwestern 50

COVINGTON — The Covington boys basketball team got a career game from Brogan Angle to improved to 2-7 by winning the consolation game of the Covington tournament.

The Buccs led 23-17, 42-24 and 51-34 at the quarter breaks.

Angle led the way with 29 points.

Britton Miller scored 10 points and Tanner Palsgrove added nine points.

Bryson Hite had eight points and Gunner Kimmel added six points.

Tippecanoe 53,

Kenton Ridge 35

SPRINGFIELD — The Tippecanoe boys basketball team went on the road to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Tippecanoe led 16-10, 28-21 and 38-26 at the quarter breaks.

GIRLS

Russia 47,

Covington 38

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team dropped to 8-4 with a loss in the championship game of the Covington tournament.

Russia led 19-13, 31-22 and 38-24 at the quarter breaks.

Maggie Anderson led Covington with 13 points.

Carlie Besecker had 11 points and Gracie Anderson added 10 points.

Miami East 54,

Spencerville 33

NEW BREMEN — The Miami East girls basketball won the championship game of the New Bremen holiday tournament.

The Vikings, 10-4, will host Troy Monday.

Wayne 42,

Bethel 36

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Bethel girls basketball team dropped to 9-3 with a non-conference road loss.

The Bees led 12-8 after one quarter, but trailed 20-15 at halftime.

Karley Moore had a four-point play to close the third quarter when she hit a mid-court runner and was fouled on the play.

That closed Bethel to 29-27, but the Bees could not catch up.