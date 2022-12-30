Thursday/Friday Wrestling Roundup

MEDINA — The Miami East wrestling team had another strong showing at the Medina Invitational Wednesday and Thursday.

The Vikings finished seventh overall and were the top D-III school in the tournament.

Cooper Shore (120) led the way, taking the 120-pound title and earning co-runnerup Most Valuable Wrestler of the tournament.

Shore ran his season record to 17-0, going 5-0 with two pins.

Aaron Mills (144) finished fourth.

He was 5-2 with two pins.

Hunter Randall (165) and Dustin Winner (285) both finished fifth.

Randall was 4-2 with two pins and Winner 5-2 with two pins.

Drake Bennett (190) finished sixth.

He was 3-3 with one pin.