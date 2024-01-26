Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team scored the final five points to escape with a 45-43 victory over Milton-Union Thursday at Covington in TRC action.

Covington improved to 15-4 overall and 10-1 in the TRC, while Milton-Union dropped to 15-4 overall and 7-4 in the TRC.

The Buccs were trailing 37-30 when Gracie Anderson hit a 3-pointer with 2:53 remaining.

Maggie Anderson tied the game 40-40 on a 3-point play, before Milton took a 43-40 led.

Anderson would have a basket to tie it at 43 and Covington got the ball back with 14 seconds to go.

Delaney Murphy was able to split the Milton-Union defense for a layup with five seconds to go to give Covington the win.

Milton had led 10-7, 21-18 and 34-29 at the quarter breaks.

Maggie Anderson had 15 points for Covington and Carlie Besecker had 11 points eight rebounds.

Gracie Anderson had nine points, three assists and three steals and Murphy had six points, five rebounds and three steals.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 18 points and five rebounds for Milton-Union.

Shannon Brumbaugh had 12 points and nine rebounds and Ava Berberich added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Sophie Layman pulled down six rebounds.

Covington was 16 of 43 from the floor for 37 percent — including three of 19 on 3-pointers for 16 percent. The Buccs made 10 of 14 free throws for 71 percent.

Milton-Union was 14 of 38 from the floor for 37 percent,, including six of 16 from 3-point range for 38 percent.

The Bulldogs made nine of 15 free throws for 60 percent.

Milton won the battle of the boards 30-22 and had 10 turnovers to Covington’s eight.

Miami East 68,

Troy Christian 40

TROY — The Miami East girls basketball team remained unbeaten on the season in getting a TRC win at the Eagles Nest.

The Vikings are 18-0 overall and 11-0 in the TRC, while Troy Christian is 7-9 overall and 3-8 in the TRC.

East led 19-7, 37-17 and 56-28 at the quarter breaks.

Lehman Catholic 38,

Riverside 36

DEGRAFF — The Lehman Catholic girls got a TRC win on the road Thursday night.

The Cavaliers improved to 6-10 overall and 2-9 in the TRC.

Lehman led 13-9 after one quarter and 22-21 at halftime. Riverside took a 30-29 lead after three quarters.

Taylor Geise scored 13 points and Kailee Rank added 11 points.

Newton 57,

TC North 36

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton girls basketball team got a home win in WOAC action.

The Indians improved to 9-8 overall and 5-4 in the WOAC.

Newton led 14-9, 29-20 and 42-28 at the quarter breaks.

Brooke Hines led the Indians with 15 points.

Reese Hess scored 14 points and Felicity Harbour added 12 points.

Layla VanCulin had 10 rebounds and five blocks and Rylee Hess grabbed 10 rebounds.

Mia Szakal had five rebounds and Estie Rapp had five steals.

Miss. Valley 75,

Bradford 7

UNION CITY — The Bradford girls basketball team dropped to 3-14 overall and 3-7 in the WOAC in a road loss Thursday night.

Bradford trailed 24-5, 46-5 and 59-7 at the quarter breaks.