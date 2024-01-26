The dangers of Alzheimer’s and cold weather

DAYTON — As most of the state deals with extreme cold temperatures, it is important to remember that Alzheimer’s disease can cause those living with any form of dementia to lose their ability to recognize familiar places and faces, making it common for a person living with dementia to wander or become lost or confused about their location.

The Alzheimer’s Association of Miami Valley offers tips and support for families caring for loved ones living with dementia. A comprehensive offering of safety information, tips and resources are available at www.alz.org/safety. Information includes preparing the home to reduce wandering behavior and planning ahead if wandering occurs.

There are 220,000 Ohioans older than 65 living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. That number is expected to hit 250,000 by 2025. A total of 493,000 Ohio caregivers provide 736 million hours of unpaid care each year.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation and be connected to free local resources.