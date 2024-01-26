Submissions sought for annual Veterans Day program

WEST MILTON — In preparation for Veterans Day 2024, Hoffman Global Methodist Church organizers are seeking submissions from anyone wanting to participate in their annual program in November.

According to a press release from the church, the annual Veterans Day program honoring all veterans, not just Union Township, and their families, will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Hoffman Global Methodist Church in West Milton. Author of “What’s The Story?” Ken Serey will be the speaker. His book is a compilation of his interviews with veterans. Everyone is invited to attend.

A special video will be viewed to go along with the stories submitted for each veteran featured. Organizers are asking anyone wanting to include family members to send pictures and stories, branch of service, and years served, as soon as possible so they can be included. Your pictures will be returned to you.

Information is sought now as it will take some time to coordinate all submissions. Send your information to HGMC, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, OH 45383 – Attention Nancy Studebaker. For further information, call Nancy at 937-825-2282.