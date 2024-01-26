Tipp City Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-2:41 a.m.: sex offense. Officers responded to a report of a possible sex offense on Larch Street.

WEDNESDAY

-12:11 p.m.: crash. Officers responded to a non-injury crash on West Main Street.

TUESDAY

-2:29 p.m.: property theft. Officers were notified of a female on Banyon Tree Way dumping her trash in a neighbor’s trash can. The female was notified this was theft of services, and she stated it wouldn’t happen again.

-9:16 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft on South Third Street.

MONDAY

-9:10 a.m.: crash. Officers responded when a car hit a parked vehicle at Westridge Drive and

Tippecanoe Drive. No injuries were reported.

Compiled by Eamon Baird