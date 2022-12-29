Wednesday Girls Basketball Roundup

COVINGTON — The Covington girls basketball team opened its own holiday tournament with a 53-7 win over Bradford Wednesday.

The Lady Buccs, 8-3, will play Russia in the championship game Thursday.

Bradford, 0-10, will play Northwestern in the consolation game.

Covington led 14-2, 35-6 and 45-6 at the quarter breaks.

Carlie Besecker led Covington with 10 points.

Maggie Anderson scored nine points, Avery Koffer added seven points and Gracie Anderson, Erika Gostomsky and Gabrielle Hartwig all scored six points.

Delaney Murphy added five points.

Shay Swick led Bradford with three points.

Miami East 32,

St. Marys 28

NEW BREMEN — The Miami East girls basketball team won a defensive battle in the New Bremen holiday tournament Wednesday.

The Vikings, 9-4, will play Spencerville in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fairmont 37,

Troy 18

KETTERING — The points were hard to come by for the Troy girls basketball team in a non-conference road loss Wednesday.

Troy, 4-6, will

The Trojans trailed 9-4, 19-12 and 27-14 at the quarter breaks.

Troy will play at Miami East Jan. 2.

Milton-Union 45,

Lehman 20

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union girls basketball team got a home win in TRC action Wednesday.

The Bulldogs improved 8-3 overall and 4-2 in the TRC, while Lehman Catholic dropped to 1-10 overall and 0-7 in the TRC.

Milton led 11-5, 23-10 and 31-15 at the quarter breaks.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 14 points and seven steals for the Bulldogs, while Kearsyn Robison scored 11 points.

Rachel Jacobs had seven points and seven rebounds and Ava Berberich had seven points, five rebounds and eight steals.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman with seven points.