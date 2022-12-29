Wednesday Wrestling Roundup

VANDALIA — Covington put in a great performance at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association (GMVWA) Holiday wrestling tournament, finishing in 11th place out of 65 teams overall, and in 8th place out 38 teams in the small school division (Division 2 and smaller).

The Buccs finished just below Wapakoneta and just above Miamisburg, and had four individual wrestlers place in the top-6 at the prestigious tournament – one short of the school record.

Carson Taylor (106) and Chase Vanderhorst (132) both advanced to the championship match and finished in second place. Taylor lost his bout to Ren Birk of Great Crossing, KY, after defeating Vandalia-Butler’s Layton Combs, Alter’s Rocco Mauro, Legacy Christian’s Taven Norris and Graham’s Jake Landis.

Vanderhorst lost in the finals to Graham’s state champion Brogan Tucker, after defeating River Valley’s Evan Wilbur, Northmont’s Brennan Wilson, Tippecanoe’s Oliver Murray, Franklin’s Adam Stephens, and Vandalia-Butler state placer Parker Lee.

Michael Hagan (120) placed fifth, after earning five wins and defeating wrestlers from Tecumseh, West-Liberty Salem, Big Walnut, Eaton and Springboro, while Jericho Quinter (126) took sixth place, advancing to the semifinals with wins over wrestlers from Springfield, Troy and Waynesville. Caleb Ryman (138 lbs.) also competed well for Covington, gaining wins over wrestlers from Tri-County North, Catholic Central and Brookville, before losing a close decision in the fourth consolation round.

Troy’s T.J. Murray (106) finished sixth, while Milton-Union’s Colton Hultgtren (215)finished eighth.

Murray was 5-3 with three pins, a tech fall and a major decision.

Hultgren was 3-3 with one pin.

GIRLS

Cole wins

tournament

ETNA — Miami East freshman wrestler Kira Cole (115) continued an impressive season at the Watkins Memorial tournament and teammate Mauryn Gross (140) joined her on the podium Wednesday.

Cole went 5-0 with four pins to win the 115-pound title and Gross recorded two pins and finished eighth.