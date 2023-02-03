Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night by rallying from a double-digit halftime deficit and beating Covington 44-39 in TRC action.

East, who finished the regular season 17-5 overall and 11-3 in the TRC, will open Covington D-III sectional tournament play on Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m. against Northeastern.

Covington, 12-9 overall and 9-5 in the TRC, will close the regular season Saturday with Versailles.

With Carlie Besecker scoring six points on the Buccs first three possessions and Gracie Anderson hitting three 3-pointers in the opening half — and Maggie Anderson scoring seven points — Covington had opened a 23-12 lead at the break.

But, Maryn Gross scored on back-to-back steals to open the second half and when Jacqueline Kadel hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter, East had a 38-37 lead.

Logan Phillips and McKayah Musselman would hit one free throw each and Katie Paulus delivered the big basket — scoring with 58 seconds to go to make it 42-37.

Besecker would score for Covington and Musselman would add another free throw for the final margin.

Gross led East with 11 points and Paulus added eight points.

Kadel had seven points, Musselman scored six and Camryn Francis had five points.

Maggie Anderson led Covington with 15 points.

Gracie Anderson scored 12 and Besecker added 10 points.

Bethel 49,

Troy Christian 41

TROY — The Bethel girls basketball team finished a perfect 14-0 in the TRC and improved to 17-4 on the season.

Troy Christian dropped to 6-15 overall and finished 3-11 in the TRC.

Bethel will close the regular season Saturday with Legacy Christian, while Troy Christian will play at Northwestern Saturday.

Bethel led 9-5, 26-21 and 40-34 at the quarter breaks.

Karley Moore led Bethel with 22 points.

Maddie Montgomery scored 10 and Emma Evans added seven points.

Milton-Union 53,

Riverside 35

DEGRAFF — The Milton-Union girls basketball team will close the regular season at Newton Saturday after a road win Thursday night in TRC action.

The Bulldogs improved to 16-5 overall and finished 10-4 in the TRC.

Milton trailed 12-7 after one quarter, but led 23-18 at halftime and 43-24 after three quarters.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 26 points and three steals for the Bulldogs.

Rachel Jacobs had 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Shannon Brumbaugh blocked two shots.

Arcanum 55,

Newton 26

ARCANUM — The Newton girls basketball team dropped a WOAC road game Thursday.

Newton, 8-13 overall and 4-7 in the WOAC, will close the regular season Saturday by hosting Milton-Union.

The Indians trailed 16-3, 26-8 and 45-17 at the quarter breaks.

Reese Hess led the Indians with 12 points.

