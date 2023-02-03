Thursday Wrestling/Bowling Roundup

WEST MILTON — The Piqua wrestling team picked up a road win over Milton-Union Thursday 39-36.

Winning by pin for Piqua were Max Kaye (144), Jackson Lambert (150) and Landen Martin (190).

Gavin Nelson (132) won by decision.

Winning by forfeit were Averi Wiley (106), Dylan Johnston (113) and Kylan Hughes (285).

BOWLING

Boys

Troy 2,460,

Tippecanoe 1,936

HUBER HEIGHTS — Bryce Massingill found the Poelking Marian Lanes to his liking Thursday night as Troy picked up a MVL win on the lanes.

Troy improved to 6-8 overall and 4-3 in the MVL, while Tipp dropped to 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the MVL.

Massingill rolled games of 277 and 248 for a 525 series, while Kyle Wickman rolled games of 212 and 191 for a 403 series.

Carson Helman had games of 225 and 160 and Ryan Kaiser rolled games of 216 and 144.

Logan Smith rolled a 184 game and Cooper Gerlach added 172 game.

Troy stayed hot in the baker games with scores of 216 and 215.

Zach Clune led Tipp with games of 176 and 155.

Dillen Swartz rolled games of 169 and 159 and Cameron Hunt had games of 159 and 166.

Scott Lohnes had games of 157 and 164, Hayden Sherwood rolled a 150 and Brenden Blacketer added a 137.

Tipp had baker games of 149 and 201.

Newton drops

two matches

DAYTON — The Newton boys bowling team lost 2,103-1,888 Thursday at Poelking South Lanes.

Dalton Trucksis led Newton with games of 233 and 210 and Blake Reish had games of 157 and 171.

Alex Hartman had games of 132 and 171 and Grayden Stocker rolled games of 122 and 129.

Razz Garber had a 138 and Grant Avey added a 107.

Newton had baker games of 155 and 163.

The Indians were coming off a 2,863-2,698 loss to Valley View on Senior Night at Breakpoint Entertainment.

Trucksis rolled games of 188, 193 and 234 for a 615 series.

Reish had games of 174, 146 and 198 and Stocker had games of 135, 171 and 179.

Hartman had games of 135, 154 and 156, Garber rolled a 132 and Avey rolled a 116.

Newton had baker games of 131 and 169.

GIRLS

Troy 2,021,

Tippecanoe 1,817

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Troy girls bowling team got a win at Poelking-Marian Lanes Thursday.

Troy iproved to 10-5 overall and 5-2 in the MVL and Tipp dropped to 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the MVL.

Aiyana Godwin led Troy with games of 206 and 221 for a 427 series and Chloe Steiner rolled games of 171 and 209.

Kiandra Smith had games of 143 and 108 and Kristin Sedam rolled games of 124 and 169.

Kayanna Bidle rolled a 142 and Libby Burghardt added a 134 game.

Troy had baker games of 180 and 154.

Isabeall Janney led Tipp with games of 200 and 171.

Reganne Dilbone had games of 170 and 167 and Emily Von Krosigk rolled games of 191 and 120.

Jocelyn Gold rolled games of 137 and 138 and Amber Weldon had games of 107 and 138.

Tipp had baker games of 140 and 138.

Newton girls

win thriller

DAYTON — The Newton girls bowling team won a thriller with Dayton Christian Thursday night at Poelking-South Lanes.

The Indians edged Dayton Christian by a single pin 1,513-1,512.

Newton had a 13 pin lead going to the baker games.

But, Dayton Christian rolled a 128 to Newton’s 114 in the first baker game to lead by one.

But, the Indians rolled a 123 in the second baker game to Dayton Christian’s 121 to win by a single pin.

Alyssa Hampton led Newton with games of 160 and 134 for a 294 series.

Bre McClish had duplicate games of 128 and Gisele Michaels rolled games of 120 and 135.

Vivien Clark had a 132 game, Gabby Schmachers had a 121 game, Marissa Schleintz rolled a 118 and Rachel Hix added a 100 game.

Newton was coming off a 2,017-1,300 win over Valley View on Senior Night at Breakpoint Entertainment.

Hampton rolled games of 115, 99 and 187 and McClish had games of 123, 95 and 143.

Michaels had games of 125, 109 and 126 and Haley Caldwell rolled games of 102, 100 and 107.

Hix added games of 85, 83 and 139 and Newton had baker games of 120 and 159.