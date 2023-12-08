Thursday Girls Basketball Roundup

Miami East’s Maryn Gross makes a steal against Lehman Catholic’s Layla Platfoot Thursday night at Miami East High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Kailee Rank shoots between Miami East’s Mara Fine (3) and Camryn Francis Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s McKayah Musselman makes a move to the basket Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Callie Giguere drives to the basket Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Mara Fine dribbles against Lehman Catholic Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Mara O’Leary works inside against Miami East’s Jacqueline Kadel. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Camryn Francis eyes two points. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Lehman Catholic’s Aubri Karn makes a move to the basket. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Miami East’s Logan Phillips goes up for two points Thursday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

CASSTOWN — The Miami East girls basketball team used it’s long range shooting to cruise to a 57-26 win over Lehman Catholic in TRC action Thursday night.

The Vikings, 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the TRC, will host Milton-Union Saturday.

Lehman, 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the TRC, will play at Bethel Saturday.

The Vikings got 10 3-pointers from four different players as they led 10-5, 30-11 and 44-21 at the quarter breaks.

Katie Paulus hit four 3-pointers and led a balanced attack with 12 points.

Camryn Francis hit three shots from long range and scored 11 points and Maryn Gross and McKayah Musselman both scored eight points.

Jacqueline Kadel hit two 3-pointers and scored six points and Logan Phillips had a three-pointer and six points.

Mara O’Leary led Lehman with seven points and Layla Platfoot added six points.

Milton-Union 42,

Troy Christian 34

TROY — The Milton-Union girls basketball team picked up a road win in TRC action Thursday night.

The Bullodgs improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the TRC and will travel to Miami East Saturday.

Troy Christian dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-2 in the TRC and will host Riverside Saturday.

Milton led 11-7, 21-17 and 31-29 at the quarter breaks.

Jenna Brumbaugh had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Bulldogs, while Ava Berberich had eight points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Sophie Layman had eight points and five rebounds and Shannon Brumbaugh had seven points.

Brooklyn Lavy led Troy Christian with 12 points.

Reign Wilkins scored 10 points and Riley Orange added five points.