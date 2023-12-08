Tippecanoe, Piqua bowlers sweep MVL matches on lanes

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe boys bowling team improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the MVL with a 2,8301,726 win over Xenia at Roll House Thursday night.

Connor DeMange led the Red Devils with games of 195 and 181.

Hunter Herzog rolled games of 174 and 175 and Hayden Sherwood bowled games of 156 and 192.

Lukas Heitbrink had games of 149 and 182 and Scott Lohnes rolled games of 183 and 136.

Tipp had baker games of 182 and 178.

Piqua 2,234

W. Carrollton 1,945

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua boys bowling team improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the MVL Thursday night at Capri Lanes.

Jayden Miller led Piqua with games of 225 and 197 for a 422 series and Dylan Jenkins had games of 221 and 191 for a 412 series.

Daulton Funderburg rolled games of 184 and 152 and Austyn Potter had games of 172 and 157.

Chase Wright added games of 145 and 176.

Piqua had baker games of 178 and 236.

GIRLS

Tippecanoe 1,583,

Xenia 1,562

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Tippecanoe girls bowling team improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the MVL with a close win at Roll House Thursday night.

Isabella Reynolds led Tipp with games 129 and 149 and Morgan Wolbers had games of 138 and 139.

Amber Weldon rolled games of 141 and 126 and Alyssa Lundsford had duplicate games of 127.

Mary McCormick added games of 128 and 107.

Tipp had baker games of 155 and 117.

Piqua 1,604,

W. Carrollton 660

WEST CARROLLTON — The Piqua girls bowling team cruised to an easy win in MVL action Thursday night at Capri Lanes.

Piqua improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in the MVL.

Miranda Sweetman led Piqua with games of 167 and 162.

Kaylee Eleyet had games of 118 and 158 and Allison Hicks rolled games of 129 and 141.

Adriana Emery rolled games of 131 and 126 and Megan Sweetman added games of 88 and 113.

Piqua rolled baker games of 143 and 128.