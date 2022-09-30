Thursday Girls Prep Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — The Tippecanoe girls golf team won the regular season MVL title.

And a second-place finish Thursday on the Maple 18 at Locust Hills Golf Course in the MVL tournament gave Tipp a share of the MVL title with Greenville.

Greenville won the tournament with a 343 total and Tipp was second with a 361 total.

Olivia Kruesch and Abigail Poston led the Red Devils, with both girls carding 89s.

Other Tipp scores were Delaney Delcamp 90, Kaitlen Smith 93, Rianna Brownlee 99 and Annaleigh Lambert 103.

Troy finished one shot back of the Red Devils with a 362, good for third place in the tournament and overall.

Elise Hempker and Ashta Patel led Troy with 88.

Other Trojan scores were Cate Rehmert 93, Faith Overholser 93, Morgan Maxwell 94 and Emma Honeycutt 108.

Piqua finished sixth in the tournament with a 408 total and tied for fifth overall.

Ivy Lee and Izzy Thoma led the Indians with 100.

Other Piqua scores were Aubree Carroll 102, Carsyn Mesckstroth 106, Marin Funderburg 112 and Braylin Shaner 120.

Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3,

Greenville 0

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe volleyball team won 25-16, 25-6, 25-17 on the road in MVL action.

“We started slow due to inconsistent first contact,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “But, later one — midway through the first set, the team took off. We had very good blocking and aggressive serving. I still enjoyed the fight in a very packed house.”

Olivia Gustavsonhad six kills and four blocks and Alex Voisard had six kills, three blocks and 10 digs.

Alexa Mader had five kills and Emily Aselage served three aces.

Hannah Wildermuth dished out 25 assists and Savannah Clawson had eight digs.

Covington 3,

Northridge 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team cruised to a 25-10, 25-8, 25-6 win in TRC action at home.

Nigella Reck had 11 kills and seven aces and Carlie Besecker had 10 kills and five aces.

Taylor Kirker had 25 assists, five digs and two blocks.

Kearsten Wiggins served eight aces and Ella Remley had two blocks.

Reaghan Lemp had four aces and Lauren York served three aces.

Bethel 3,

Lehman 1

TIPP CITY — The Bethel volleyball team got a 24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 win at home in TRC action.

Tri-Village 3,

Bradford 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford volleyball team lost 25-16, 25-3, 25-19 Thursday in WOAC action at home.

Soccer

Lehman 2,

Miami East 1

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team got a home win in TRC action Thursday.

