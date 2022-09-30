Thursday Boys Prep Roundup

SPRINGFIELD — The Troy and Tippecanoe boys golf team had a lot to be excited about Thursday at the MVL boys golf tournament at Locust Hills Golf course.

Troy won the tournament with a 321 total on the Locust 18 and Tippecanoe was second with 325, giving the Red Devils the overall MVL title, while Troy finished second overall.

“We just had a really great day,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “We have never won a conference tournament since I have been here. I am just proud of my guys.”

Mitchell Sargent and Bryce Massingill both shot 79s to lead Troy.

“Mitchell (Sargent) had a really solid round,” Evilsizor said. “Bryce (Massingill) had an amazing round. After a rough start, he came back with one-under par 35 on the back nine.”

Luke Huber had an 81, John Kneisley had an 82, Brayden Schwartz had an 86 and Zane Huelsman had an 89.

“Luke (Huber) had another good round and it was a real good bounce back round for John (Kneisley),” Evilsizor said. “Our seniors really came through today and the two guys we have coming back played really well for us, with both breaking 80.”

Tippecanoe was the regular season conference champ and the 325 total they shot was good enough to give them the overall title.

Eli Voisard let Tipp with 77.

Other Red Devil scores were Austin Siefring 82, Will Riehle 83, Max Gustavson 83, Carson Jackson 87 and Hayden Hiser 93.

Piqua also had a strong, finishing fourth with a 353 total. That gave them a tie for fourth overall with Stebbins and Sidney.

Sabastian Karabinis led the Indians with an 82.

Other Piqua scores were Hunter Steinke 89, Richard Price 91, Drew Hinkle 91, Landon Lawson 93 and Gabe Sloan 105.

Soccer

Tippecanoe 1,

Alter 0

KETTERING — Dominic Mendiola had the only goal off an assist from Keegan Fowler to give Tippecanoe boys soccer team the win.

Michael Jergens had the shutout in goal with five saves.

Bethel 3,

Eaton 1

TIPP CITY — Jace Houck had a hat trick at home, scoring all three goals for Bethel.

“This was an ugly win tonight,” Bethel coach Bob Hamlin said. “We definitely did not play our best tonight. It has been homecoming week for us with a lot of activities and I think we are mentally and physically tired.

“We can move the ball a whole lot better than we showed in this game. However, we did dig deep iwhen we needed to in the second half to win the game.”

Matt Smith had two assists and Ethan Tallmadge had one.

Noah McCann had three saves in goal.

Miami East 3,

Lehman 0

CASSTOWN — The Miami East boys soccer team got a home win in TRC action Thursday night.

