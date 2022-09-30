Piqua Community Foundation awards grants

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation recently awarded G. William Hartzell Community Grants totaling $52,220 to 26 organizations that serve Piqua residents.

The grants were made from the charitable fund established by the late G. William “Bill” Hartzell with a bequest from his estate. This fund also awards college scholarships every spring. The grant awards are unique in the simplicity of the application process and the unrestricted nature of the funds to be spent however best serve the organization’s needs.

Clear Creek Farms is one of the recipients of a G. William Hartzell Community Grant this year. The award will help the organization to continue to provide a safe, structured home environment for Ohio youth.

“Being a beneficiary of the G. William Hartzell grant is a blessing to Clear Creek Farm and the children we serve,” Clear Creek Farm Executive Director Chad Gessler said. “These funds will allow us to continue our incentive program in which youth earn special field trips that provide wonderful experiences that will give them lifelong memories.”

Sharon Lyons, a Hartzell Industries, Inc. employee and fund committee member, said that “Clear Creek Farm is one that was close to Bill’s heart and one of the many deserving in the community,” in a press release.

“Mr. Hartzell was a longtime supporter of the organization and its work with the children,” Lyons said. “The organization has had many success stories, which is a testimony of the great work that Clear Creek Farm employees provide to their community.”

The organizations receiving 2022 G. William Hartzell Community Grants are:

• The Bethany Center

• Big Brothers Big Sisters Miami Valley

• CASA/GAL of Miami County

• Child Care Choices, Inc.

• Clear Creek Farm

• Elizabeth’s New Life Center

• Friends of the Piqua Parks

• Friends of the Piqua Public Library

• Greene Street Daycare & Preschool

• Health Partners Free Clinic

• Isaiah’s Place Inc.

• Miami County Dental Clinic

• Miami County Special Olympics

• Miami-Shelby Chapter of Barbershoppers

• Morgan’s Place Cemetery

• New Creation Counseling Center

• Piqua Area Chamber Foundation

• Piqua Christian Church

• Piqua Compassion Network

• Piqua Parents as Teachers

• Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development

• RT Industries

• SafeHaven, Inc.

• The Salvation Army of Piqua

• Upper Miami Valley Young Life

• YWCA Piqua

To learn more about the G. William Hartzell Charitable Fund and other programs of The Piqua Community Foundation, visit piquacommunityfoundation.org.