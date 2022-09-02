Thursday Girls Prep Sports Roundup

TROY — The Troy volleyball team got a big win at home Thursday.

The Trojans defeated Vandalia-Butler 25-17, 25-11, 25-21.

Troy improved to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the MVL with the win.

Kasey Sager had 10 kills for the Trojans, while Brynn Siler had nine kills and 11 digs and Maddie Frey added eight kills and four blocks.

Elle Freisthler came up big from the service line with six aces and Ellie Fogarty had 31 assists and six digs.

Hannah Duff had seven digs, Brooklyn Jackson had six digs and Zoe Tracey added five digs.

Tippecanoe 3,

Greenville 0

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe volleyball team improved to 5-0 overall and 5-0 in the MVL with a 25-17, 25-11, 25-21 home win.

“We did a great job forcing Greenville to give us free balls, allowing us to run a quick tempo,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “We did play with a lot of control the first two sets, but relaxed too much in the third set. Still, there was lots of good effort on the defensive end and many good hitting decisions.”

Alex Voisard had 10 kills and Olivia Gustavson added eight kills.

Hannah Wildermuth had 24 assists and five aces and Grace Kinsman served three aces.

Covington 3,

Bethel 0

COVINGTON — The Covington volleyball team improvedto 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the TRC with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 win.

Bethel dropped to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the TRC.

Taylor Kirker had 23 assists and 13 digs and Carlie Besecker had six kills, four blocks and eight digs.

Reaghan Lemp had seven digs, Nigella Reck had 11 kills, three blocks and 13 digs, Lauren York had six kills and eight digs and Kearsten Wiggins had six digs.

Newton 3,

TV South 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton volleyball team won 23-25, 25-9, 25-6, 25-16 in WOAC action Thursday.

Newton improved to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the WOAC.

National Trail 3,

Bradford 0

NEW PARIS — The Bradford volleyball team lost 25-11, 25-18, 25-8 in WOAC action Thursday.

Bradford dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-2 in the WOAC.

Golf

Troy 211,

Sidney 227

SIDNEY — The Troy girls golf team picked up a road win at the Moose Lodge.

Troy improved to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the MVL.

Morgan Maxwell led the Trojans with a 47.

Other Troy scores were Emma Honeycutt 51, Astha Patel 56, Cate Rehmert 57, Elise Hempker 60 and Faith Overholser 60.

Soccer

Lehman 6,

Newton 3

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic girls soccer team improved to 2-1 with the win.

Newton is now 3-2 on the season.

Tennis

Troy 5,

Fairborn 0

FAIRBORN — The Troy girls tennis team improved to 8-2 overall 4-0 in the MVL with a sweep of Fairborn.

In singles, Nina Short defeated Myleigh Smith 6-1, 6-1; Elizabeth Niemi defeated Tayla Green 6-0, 6-0 and Josie Romick defeated Rylee Hensley 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles, Olivia Johnston and Casey Rogers defeated Mikayla Stambaugh and Layla Grossnickle 6-3, 6-2 and Katie Bertke and Gwen Turnbull defeated Corena Schiely and Sophia Bowling 6-0, 6-3.

Tippecanoe 5,

W. Carrollton 0

WEST CARROLLTON — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team swept a match with West Carrollton Thursday.

Tippecanoe is 7-3 overall and 4-0 in the MVL.