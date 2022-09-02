Thursday Prep Boys Roundup

XENIA — The Troy boys golf team traveled to the WGC Golf Course and came away with a 173-202 win on the front nine.

Troy improved to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the MVL.

“It was a solid win,” Troy coach Mark Evilsizor said. “Now, we have a weel to get ready for the big one (a match with Tippecanoe). The seniors have a chance to sweep Tippecanoe (after winning last year). I am sure we will be ready.”

Mitchell Sargent led Troy with a 41.

“Mitchell (Sargent) was playing with the returning conference Player of the Year,” Evilsizor said. “He was playing right with him for seven holes. He was one-up on him through seven. He just had a tough eighth hole.”

Other Troy scores were John Kneisley 42, Luke Huber 44, Zane Huelsman 46, Brayden Schwartz 46 and Bryce Massingill 47.

“John (Kneisley) continues to play solid for us,” Evilsizor said. “Luke (Huber) had a couple bad holes. His score could have been a lot better. He could have easily broken 40. It was good for Zane (Huelsman) and Brayden (Schwartz) to have their score count.”

The match with Tippecanoe will be played at Cassell Hills.

Miami East 182,

Lehman 198

SIDNEY — The Miami East boys golf team picked up a road win at Shelby Oaks Golf Course.

The Vikings improved to 3-4 overall and in the TRC, while Lehman Catholic dropped to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the TRC.

Newton 162,

Miss. Valley 174

PIQUA — The Newton boys golf team improved to 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the WOAC with a win over Mississinawa Valley at Echo Hills Thursday.

Soccer

Tippecanoe 3,

C-J 0

DAYTON — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team improved to 4-0 with a road win over Chaminade-Julienne.

Caleb Ransom had one goal and two assists.

Dominic Mendiola had one goal and one assist and AJ Jergens scored a goal.

Michael Jergens had five saves in goal.

Piqua 10,

Lehman 0

SIDNEY — The Piqua boys soccer team improved to 2-3-1 with a road win.

Nathan Buecker had five goals and two assists and Collin Snyder had two goals and one assist.

Landon Lawson had two goals and Brayden Kohler had one goal.

Costas Elliott had three assists and Quintin Bachman added two assists.

Josh Heath had nine saves in goal.

Troy Christian 3,

Miami East 3

CASSTOWN — Troy Christian and Miami East played to a tie in TRC action Thursday.

Troy Christian is 2-1-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the TRC.

Miami East is 2-0-1 overall and 0-0-1 in the TRC.

Alex Free had two goals for Troy Christian and Aidan Barnishin had one goal.

Max Barnishin and Evan Murphy had one assist each.

Tanner Conklin had five saves in goal.