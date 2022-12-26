Thursday Prep Sports Roundup

HARRISON — Piqua’s Averi Wiley (100 pounds) and Miami East’s Kira Cole (115 pounds) both were crowned champions at the Shelly Ruberg Classic girls wrestling tournament Thursday.

Wiley was perfect on the day with three pins.

Cole won her third tournament of the season, going 4-0 with three pins and a major decision.

Maryn Gross also wrestled for Miami East.

BASKETBALL

Boys

Troy Christian 52,

Cedarville 44

CEDARVILLE — The Troy Christian boys basketball team ran its record to 5-2 on the season.

The Eagles will play Graham in the WPTW Holiday Classic at 6 p.m. Thursday at Piqua.

The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter.

Troy Christian led 29-21 at halftime and used a 16-3 advantage in the third quarter to go in front 45-24.

Parker Penrod led the Eagles with 26 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Ethan Grise scored 10 points off the bench and Alex Free had six points and three assists.

Frank Runik had five points and blocked three shots and Kyle Sebor dished out three assists.

Girls

Miami East 41,

Versailles 33

VERSAILLES — The Miami East girls basketball tean snapped a three-game losing streak with a win on the road Thursday night.

The Vikings improved to 8-4 on the season.

East trailed 6-3 after one quarter, but took a 20-13 halftime lead and led 32-25 after three quarters.

Camryn Francis had 14 points, three assists and two blocked shots and McKayah Musselman had eight points, eight rebounds four assists and four steals.

Maryn Gross had six points, six rebounds and three steals and Logan Phillips scored five points.