Celebrate New Year’s with The Valley Church

PIQUA — The Valley Church in Piqua and Troy are announcing plans for an “All In Worship” service on New Year’s Day at those locations.

The services will be held at 9:15 and 11 a.m. at both The Valley Church, Piqua, 1400 Seidel Parkway, and at The Valley Church, Troy, 916 N. Market St. in the Sherwood Center.

The services will be a celebration of the hope and promise of a new year and will include an intergenerational worship experience. Typically, the children and teens have their own worship time during services in separate locations from the main sanctuary, but for this special service, they will join with parents and grandparents and others in worshipping Jesus together.

There will be an interactive worship experience with response stations, an encouraging message and activity boxes for the kids during the services. Teens and children will be assisting with the service.

“Most weeks, we love heading to our individual worship spaces, but sometimes it is great to be all in together – to learn together, to celebrate together and to experience God together. Our teams have been planning to make this a memorable Sunday morning. Join us as we kick off the new year and celebrate all that God has done and all that He is going to do,” said Katie Eaton, recently named pastor of communications and worship experience at the Valley Church in Piqua.

Following the services, there will be a pancake bar for everyone that will include toppings of one’s choice. The pancake bar will only be offered at the Piqua campus.

Eaton noted that families worshipping together is important.“There’s something powerful about a family coming together” to worship the Lord.

The services are open to the public and everyone is invited to come and celebrate a new year together.